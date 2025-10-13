"Full arrogance" - Twitter fumes at Team India's decision to enforce follow-on in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test 

Team India find themselves in a spot of bother for the first time in the home series against the West Indies after a resolute fightback by the visitors during their second innings of the second Test. Skipper Shubman Gill enforced the follow-on after amassing a 270-run lead as West Indies were bowled out for 248 in the first innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
The Men in Maroon, however, issued a resounding statement with their batting performance, led by John Campbell and Shai Hope. The pair put on 177 runs for the third wicket, frustrating the indian bowlers late on Day 3, as well as in the first session of Day 4.
After a productive first session for Roston Chase and co, they have almost wiped off the deficit and are on the lookout to build a lead and force India to bat again in the fourth innings.
Fans slammed Team India for underestimating the opposition with their questionable declaration in the first innings and decision to enforce the follow-on. Here are some of the reactions on social media:
West Indies trail only by 19 runs at Lunch Break on Day 4 of second Test against India
Team India got only a solitary breakthrough in the first session of the penultimate day after Ravindra Jadeja trapped John Campbell LBW. The left-handed opening batter tried to play the reverse sweep after reaching his maiden ton, but failed to connect the shot.
Middle-order batter Shai Hope is inching close to his hundred while skipper Roston Chase has looked fluent at the crease to steer West Indies to 252-3 at Lunch on Day 4. They only trail by 19 runs with seven wickets in hand, while India are struggling for answers.
Team India have only had to bat thrice across the 41 instances where they have enforced the follow-on in Tests. The last instance came during the opening Test of the 2012 home series against England in Ahmedabad.
