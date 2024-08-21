Full list of Barbados Royals players for Women's CPL 2024 ft. Hayley Matthews & Chamari Athapaththu

Cricket West Indies has confirmed the third season of the Women's Caribbean Premier League (Women's CPL), scheduled from August 21 to 29, 2024. The upcoming T20 competition will entirely be held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in San Fernando, Trinidad.

Barbados Royals are currently the defending champions of the Women's Caribbean Premier League. They finished at the top of the table with three wins in four games and defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors in the final to grab their maiden title.

In 2023, captain Hayley Matthews was the top performer for the Barbados Royals, scoring 191 runs in five games, with a highest score of 82, and taking seven wickets. Amanda-Jade Wellington led the bowling attack, claiming eight scalps, including a four-wicket haul.

This season, Barbados Royals are gearing up for the 2024 WCPL with a strong and balanced squad under the leadership of Hayley Matthews. With key players like Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne and Qiana Joseph retained from the previous season, the Royals have maintained a solid core of experienced players who are well-acquainted with the team dynamics.

Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu, who last played 2022 WCPL for the Guyana Amazon Warriors, will be a part of the squad along with the Australian trio of Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Harris and Georgia Redmayne. Wellington and Harris, in particular, are 2023 international retentions for the Royals.

New faces like Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry Ann Fraser and Djenaba Joseph, all of whom played for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2023 edition, will bring fresh energy and experience from a different setup.

Additionally, Naijanni Cumberbatch, the only uncapped West Indian all-rounder in the squad, represents the new talent emerging in Barbados cricket.

On Thursday, August 22, 2024, the Barbados Royals Women will square off against Guyana Amazon Warriors Women in the season-opener of the Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024.

Barbados Royals squad for Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024

Here is the Barbados Royals' complete list of players for the upcoming edition of Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024:

Hayley Matthews (C), Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Rashada Williams, Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Trishan Holder, Qiana Joseph, Djenaba Joseph, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Chamari Athapaththu, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Harris, Georgia Redmayne

