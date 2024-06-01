Full list of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings players for Maharashtra Premier League 2024 ft. Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Murtaza Trunkwala

The upcoming iteration of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) will be the second edition of the tournament. It will begin on June 2. A total of 30 league games will be followed by the playoff games, which will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje, Pune.

Just like last year, six teams will compete for the title. The final will be played on June 22. The Ratnagiri Jets are the defending champions, having won the inaugural edition of the Maharashtra Premier League. The Kolhapur Tuskers were the runners-up last year.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings are one of the six teams participating in the competition. They had a terrible season last year when they failed to qualify for the playoffs. They managed to win only a single game out of five and finished fifth in the points table with only two points under their belt.

The Kings’ first aim in MPL 2024 will be to make it to the playoffs and carry forward the winning momentum from there. They have managed to pick a good experienced side for the upcoming edition and will be hoping that their players play to their potential.

Murtaza Trunkwala was their highest run-scorer last year. He scored 147 runs in five games at an average of 36.75. Rameshwar Daud was the leading wicket-taker for the Kings in MPL 2023. He grabbed six scalps in four games at 21.33. However, they couldn't fire in unison in the inaugural edition of the MPL and failed to make it to the knockout stages.

Harshal Kate, Murtaza Trunkwala, Saurabh Navale, and Rameshwar Daud have a good amount of experience and will play a key role for them. Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Shamshuzama Kazi are the regular members of the Maharashtra state team across formats and their contribution will be key for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings in MPL 2024.

Full squad of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings for Maharashtra Premier League 2024

Om Bhosale, Yogesh Chaudhari, Shamshuzama Kazi, Digvijay Choudhari, Harshal Kate, Murtaza Trunkwala, Omkar Khatpe, Digvijay Patil, Saurabh Navale, Anurag Kawade, Rameshwar Daud, Yogesh Chavan, Yatin Mangwani, Pranay Singh, Hitesh Valunj, Shubham Kothari, Anand Thenge, Deepak Dangi, Swaraj Chavan, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Nagesh Rege

