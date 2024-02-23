Full list of Chhattisgarh Warriors players for Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 ft. Yusuf Pathan and Stuart Binny

The Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) 2024 will kick off on February 23. This will be the inaugural edition of the league, organized by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI). The final will be held on March 3, with all games set to be played at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

A total of six teams will be competing for the title. Superstars of the game have been grouped in six teams and a fierce battle is expected in the first edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League. One of the teams competing will be the Chhattisgarh Warriors.

Indian World Cup winning all-rounder Yusuf Pathan has been handed the responsibility of leading the Chhattisgarh Warriors in the IVPL 2024. Former Indian all-rounder Stuart Binny will also represent the Warriors along with World-Cup winning bowler Munaf Patel.

Naman Ojha is expected to keep wickets for the side. Ojha has been impressive since his retirement from international cricket and will play a key role for his side in the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024. West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Smith will also be plying his trade for the Warriors.

Binny, Munaf, Ojha and Smith are the icon players in the side. They have bulk of experience under their belt and will play a key role for them along with their skipper Yusuf Pathan.

Shadab Jakati, who represented Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, will be the lead spinner in the Chhattisgarh Warriors side. He is a wily customer with the ball in hand and is a gun fielder.

The likes of Amit Paul, Rohit Kumar Dhruw, Ashish Sharma, Animesh Sharma are the other notable players in the squad. Satish Kumar, Pravin Uparkar and Abhishek Dwivedi are the reserve players and they will be drafted in the squad if any of the players in the main squad get injured.

The Chhattisgarh Warriors will be facing the Red Carpet Delhi in their opening game of the IVPL 2024 on February 24. They will be looking to start their campaign on a winning note.

Full squad of Chhattisgarh Warriors for Indian Veteran Premier League 2024

Yusuf Pathan (c), Stuart Binny, Munaf Patel, Naman Ojha, Dwayne Smith, Amit Paul, Rohit Kumar Dhruw, Dhiraj G Narvekar, Ashish Sharma, Mohammed Kalim Khan, Animesh Sharma, Abhishek Tamrakar, Jatin Sahay Saxena, Sushant Shukla, Jitendra Giri, Shadab Jakati, Harpreet Singh, Kranti Kumar Verma, Rupesh Nayak

Reserve Players – Satish Kumar, Pravin Uparkar, Abhishek Dwivedi

