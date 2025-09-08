Full list of commentators for Asia Cup 2025 across languages ft. Virender Sehwag, Ravi Shastri 

Asia Cup 2025 will start on September 9 with a battle between Afghanistan and Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi. India, UAE, Pakistan, Oman, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will also compete in this mega event for the continental championship.

Sony Sports Network owns the rights to telecast and live stream the Asia Cup matches to the audience in India. The broadcaster has officially announced the commentary panel across various languages for this tournament.

The panel majorly consists of former Asian cricketers. Big names like Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Ajay Jadeja, Sanjay Manjrekar, Robin Uthappa, Simon Doull, Russel Arnold and Matt Floyd will be a part of the commentary box.

Asia Cup 2025 English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu commentators list

Sony Sports will broadcast the Asia Cup 2025 matches in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Here is the full list of commentators:

English commentators: Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Manjrekar, Robin Uthappa, Simon Doull, Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Sanjana Ganesan, Russel Arnold, Bazid Khan, Mike Haysman, Matt Floyd, Athar Ali Khan, Urooj Mumtaz, Tanvi Shah and Samir Kochhar.

Hindi commentators: Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Ajay Jadeja, Vivek Razdan, Abhishek Nayar, Saba Karim, Gaurav Kapur, Atish Thukral and Samir Kochhar.

Tamil commentators: Bharat Arun, WV Raman, TR Arabu, Vidyut S, Arun V and Bagawati Prasad.

Telugu commentators: Venkatapathy Raju, Ravi Teja, Venugopal Rao, Rakesh Deva, Sandeep B and Gnanwesara Rao.

The eight teams have been divided into two groups of four each in Asia Cup 2025. India, Pakistan, Oman and UAE are in Group A, while the four teams in Group B are Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Afghanistan.

Teams in the same group will battle each other once. The top two sides from each group will advance to the Super 4s. The four teams in Super 4s will battle against each other, with the two teams eventually qualifying for the final scheduled to happen on September 28.

