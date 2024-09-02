Full list of Dallas Xforia Giants players for Minor League Cricket 2024 ft. Harmeet Singh & Chaitanya Bishnoi

Minor League Cricket (MiLC) 2024 kicked off on August 30 and will continue till September 30, with 25 teams participating across four divisions: Central, Southern, Eastern, and Western.

The Dallas Xforia Giants had a decent season in the 2023 edition of Minor League Cricket. Having won five games and lost four, they finished fourth with a net run rate of −0.060.

Aakarshit Gomel was the top scorer for the Xforia Giants. He finished ninth in the batting charts with 355 runs from 11 innings, averaging 44.38 and striking at 141.43.

Harmeet Singh led the bowling department, having picked up 11 wickets in as many matches at an impressive economy of 6.26 and an average of 22.18.

Gomel, Rehman Dar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Abhinav Choudhary, and Siddantham Praneeth Raj are some of the retained players from the previous season, along with captain Harmeet Singh. Shubham Ranjane is another promising all-rounder retained from the 2023 edition.

Naushad Shaikh, Gaurav Bajaj, Saurabh Patwal, Prathamesh Ajay Pawar, Abhinav Choudhary, Arjun Mahesh, and Harish Kakani are the new domestic recruits from Dallas.

Under the leadership of Harmeet, alongside quality players like Aakarshit, Chaitanya, and Ranjane, the Dallas Xforia Giants have built a formidable squad for Minor League Cricket 2024. With a blend of seasoned performers and fresh talents, the Dallas-based team is well-poised to make a significant impact.

The Dallas Xforia Giants will take on the Lone Star Athletics in their second match of Minor League Cricket 2024 at the Moosa Stadium in Texas on Tuesday, September 3.

Dallas Xforia Giants squad for Minor League Cricket 2024

Here is the Dallas Xforia Giants' complete list of players for MiLC 2024:

Harmeet Singh (C), Aakarshit Gomel, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Gaurav Bajaj, Sankirth Batthula, Saurabh Patwal, Naushad Shaikh, Shaik Noorbasha, Prathamesh Ajay Pawar, Abhinav Choudhary, Rehman Dar, Siddantham Praneeth Raj, Arjun Mahesh, Shubham Ranjane, Harish Kakani

