Full list of Delhi Bulls players for Abu Dhabi T10 2023 ft. Quinton de Kock and Dwayne Bravo

The seventh edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will be played from November 28, 2023, at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, with all the games being contested at the same venue.

The previous edition of the tournament saw Deccan Gladiators defending their title successfully and lifting the trophy for the second time. After defeating the Delhi Bulls by 56 runs in the 2021 edition, they beat the New York Strikers by 37 runs in the title clash of the 2022 edition.

Having made it to the finals twice, the Delhi Bulls have not yet managed to clinch the trophy. They faced the Northern Warriors in the summit clash of the 2021 edition but lost the game by eight wickets, as their 82-run target was chased down by the Warriors with ease.

The Bulls then made it to their second consecutive final in the 2021-22 edition, this time against the Deccan Gladiators. They fell 56 runs short while chasing a massive target of 160 runs and eventually ended up losing the game.

After failing to finish on top last year, the Delhi Bulls will enter the tournament with a focused mindset. They have some quality players in their squad, which makes them one of the strongest contenders this season. The team will be led by South African batting sensation Quinton de Kock.

The in-form wicketkeeper-batter, who is coming on the back of a brilliant outing in the recently concluded ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, will look to carry his momentum into the T10 league.

The team also includes some top players like Rovman Powell, West Indies star Dwayne Bravo, and Afghanistan’s fiery pacers Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi, among others.

Delhi Bulls squad for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023:

Quinton de Kock (c), Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, James Vince, Usman Khan, Dwayne Bravo, Ravi Bopara, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Richard Gleeson, Dunith Wellalage, Abdul Rahman, Izharulhaq Naveed, Ali Abid, Rohid Khan, Wasim Akram.