Minor League Cricket (MiLC) 2024 will run till 30th September 2024. A total of 25 teams will participate in the competition across four divisions namely Central, Southern, Eastern, and Western.

East Bay Blazers had an outstanding run in the 2023 edition. They finished at the top of the Western Division with eight wins in 10 games and advanced to the Super 8s. However, they finished second in the Pacific Four with two wins in three matches and failed to qualify for the finals.

Vikash Mohan was the top scorer for the Blazers with 286 runs in 12 games, averaging 31.78. Sanjay Krishnamurthi was the sixth highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with 19 wickets in 12 innings.

Vikash Mohan, Abhishek Paradkar, Carmi Le Roux, Hamza Tariq, Harikrishnan Nair, Nawaz Khan Katawazai, Saideep Ganesh, and Sanjay Krishnamurthi are some of the valuable retentions from the previous season.

Sujith Gowda, who is currently the vice-captain, was part of the Dallas Mustangs squad in the 2023 edition. Usman Ghani and Under-19 star Suliman Arabzai are two Afghani players who have been signed for MiLC 2024. Kristopher Ramsaran, Aarnav Iyer, Pankaj Kumar Rao, Sabrish Prasad, and Supransh Kumar are some of the other fresh faces.

With the likes of Vikas, Suliman, Sanjay, and Usman, the East Bay Blazers are one of the strong contenders in MiLC 2024.

East Bay Blazers will take on the Silicon Valley Strikers in their second match of Minor League Cricket 2024 at the Santa Clara in California on Monday, September 7.

East Bay Blazers squad for Minor League Cricket 2024

Here is the East Bay Blazers' complete list of players for Minor League Cricket 2024:

Sanjay Krishnamurthi (C), Sujith Gowda (VC), Usman Ghani, Suliman Arabzai, Abhishek Paradkar, Carmi Le Roux, Harikrishnan Nair, Hamza Tariq, Nawaz Khan Katawazai, Saideep Ganesh, Vikash Mohan, Kristopher Ramsaran, Aarnav Iyer, Pankaj Kumar Rao, Sabrish Prasad, Supransh Kumar

