Full list of Guyana Amazon Warriors players for Women's CPL 2024 ft. Stafanie Taylor & Shabnam Ismail

Cricket West Indies has announced the third edition of the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2024, set to take place from August 21 to 29, 2024. The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in San Fernando, Trinidad, will be hosting the T20 competition.

Guyana Amazon Warriors had a disappointing season in the 2022 season as they finished at the bottom of the table with one point. However, they bounced back in the previous season and finished second with two wins and as many losses in four games. They advanced to the final but finished as the runner-up as Barbados Royals defeated them by eight runs.

In 2023, Sophie Devine's outstanding performances for the Guyana Amazon Warriors secured her the Player of the Series award. Her remarkable achievement of scoring 253 runs also made her the tournament's leading run-scorer. Additionally, Shreyanka Patil's (Guyana Amazon Warriors) impressive tally of nine wickets made her the highest wicket-taker, marking another highlight of the competition.

In 2024, Stafanie Taylor is likely to continue leading the Warriors as captain. She will be supported by a strong lineup of international stars, including South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail and Chloe Tryon, Australia’s Erin Burns, and England's Lauren Winfield-Hill. Shabnam has been retained from the previous edition, while the others have been newly acquired for this season.

Right-arm medium pacer Kate Wilmott, Nyia Latchman and all-rounder Realeanna Grimmond are some of the uncapped domestic recruits added to Guyana’s squad.

On Thursday, August 22, 2024, the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women will square off against Barbados Royals Women in the curtain-raiser of the Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024.

Guyana Amazon Warriors squad for Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024

Here is the Guyana Amazon Warriors' complete list of players for the upcoming edition of Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024:

Stafanie Taylor (C), Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Natasha McLean, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Sheneta Grimmond, Ashmini Munisar, Kate Wilmott, Kaysia Schultz, Nyia Latchman, Realeanna Grimmond, Shabnim Ismail, Erin Burns, Chloe Tryon, Lauren Winfield-Hill

