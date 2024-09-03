Full list of India Team A players for Duleep Trophy 2024 ft. Shubman Gill & KL Rahul

The much-awaited Duleep Trophy 2024-25 is set to kick off on September 5, marking the beginning of India's domestic cricket season. This year, the tournament holds special significance as it serves as a critical preparatory event for Indian cricketers aiming to secure their places in the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

With the national selectors keeping a close eye on performances, the competition promises to be intense, with top players like KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Yashasvi Jaiswal vying for their spots in the Test squad.

This season, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced a new format for the Duleep Trophy, moving away from the traditional zonal structure to a more competitive four-team setup. Teams A, B, C, and D will compete in a round-robin format.

The matches will be held across three venues: Rural Development Trust Stadium and ACA ADCA Ground in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, and the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The BCCI has mandated the participation of domestic players in the Duleep Trophy to ensure the best possible preparation for the national team. However, to safeguard against injuries ahead of the crucial Bangladesh series, key players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravichandran Ashwin have been exempted from participation.

Leading the India A squad this season is the dynamic Shubman Gill. The 24-year-old has established himself as a promising young talent in international cricket and will be joined by several seasoned campaigners.

Among them are Mayank Agarwal, an experienced opener known for his solid technique, and KL Rahul, who brings with him a wealth of experience and leadership qualities. Kuldeep Yadav, the left-arm wrist-spinner, also adds significant experience to the squad, particularly in the spin department.

The India A squad is also packed with emerging talent, making it a balanced mix of youth and experience. Players like Riyan Parag, who has shown flashes of brilliance in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL), and Tilak Varma, a promising young batter, are expected to showcase their skills in this tournament. All-rounder Shivam Dube, known for his big-hitting and useful medium pace, also adds depth to the squad. The squad is further strengthened by the inclusion of Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, and Avesh Khan, who will spearhead the pace attack, supported by other pacers like Khaleel Ahmed and Vidwath Kaverappa.

Completing the squad are Dhruv Jurel, Tanush Kotian, Kumar Kushagra, and Shaswat Rawat. India A is well-positioned to make a strong showing in this year’s Duleep Trophy.

India A squad for Duleep Trophy 2024-25

Shubman Gill (c), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.

