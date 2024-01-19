Full list of Khulna Tigers players for Bangladesh Premier League 2024 ft. Anamul Haque Bijoy and Mahmudul Hasan Joy

Khulna Tigers were one of six teams that featured in the first Bangladesh Premier League in 2012. They didn’t play in the 2015 edition of the competition. They made the semifinal in their debut season and have qualified for the playoffs four times.

They made their debut as Khulna Royal Bengals in 2012 before becoming Khulna Titans in 2016. In 2019, they changed their name to Khulna Tigers and went on to play the final against the Rajshahi Royals.

The Tigers won three of 12 games last season and finished fifth. Their three wins came against Rangpur Riders, Chattogram Challengers and Fortune Barishal.

They have released 16 players from their squad that played the last season, including captain Tamim Iqbal. He has been replaced by Anamul Haque Bijoy. Bijoy played for Barishal last season and scored 280 runs in 12 games at an average of 23.33 and a strike rate of 125.

Shai Hope and Dasun Shanaka are the only overseas players who have been retained from last season. Shanaka played just two games for the franchise in 2023. Hope made 223 runs in seven games at an average of 37.16 and a strike rate of 136.80. Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nahid Rana and Nahidul Islam are the other three players who were retained by the franchise.

Joy was the second-highest run-scorer for Khulna Tigers last season, making 253 runs in nine games at an average of 36.14. Islam took 11 wickets at an average of 27.81. Rana played three games for the franchise last season.

The franchise has roped in Evin Lewis to strengthen the batting unit. Faheem Ashraf, Dhananjaya de Silva, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Kasun Rajitha are the other overseas players in the side.

Mohammad Wasim Jr played for Barishal last season in the Bangladesh Premier League and took nine wickets in seven games at an average of 25. Rubel Hossain could lead the pace attack of the team alongside Wasim. Hossain played for Sylhet Strikers last season and was their leading wicket-taker.

Khulna Tigers squad for Bangladesh Premier League 2024

Here's the Khulna Tigers complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the Bangladesh Premier League:

Nahid Rana, Dasun Shanaka, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nahidul Islam, Anamul Haque Bijoy (c), Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Faheem Ashraf, Dhananjaya de Silva, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Afif Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Kasun Rajitha, Mukidul Islam, Akbar Ali, Sumon Khan

