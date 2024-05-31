Full list of Kolhapur Tuskers players for Maharashtra Premier League 2024 ft. Kedar Jadhav and Ankeet Bawne

The Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) 2024 will be kicking off on June 2 in Gahunje, Pune. The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium will be hosting all the games of the second edition of MPL from June 2 to June 22.

Just like last year, a total of six teams will be competing in the MPL 2024. Every team will play against each other twice in the league stages. The top four teams will progress to the playoffs which will begin on June 19. The final is set to take place on June 22.

Last year’s final was washed out due to rain. The Ratnagiri Jets won the title as they finished higher in the points table, pipping the Kolhapur Tuskers who had finished second. Both sides finished with eight points each but the Jets had a better net run rate and as a result, they were crowned the champions.

The opening match of the second edition of MPL will see the finalists of last year go head-to-head. It will be a night game and will start at 7 PM IST. Both Ratnagiri Jets and Kolhapur Tuskers have quality players on their side and expect a cracking contest to kick-off MPL 2024.

Kedar Jadhav will continue to represent the Kolhapur Tuskers in MPL. He along with Ankeet Bawne had a stellar MPL 2023 and will look to emulate the same in the upcoming edition. Both contributed heavily with the bat for them and helped their side reach the final.

Bawne was the leading run-scorer in MPL 2023, having amassed 363 runs in eight games at a stellar average of 60.50. Below him finished Kedar who scored 230 runs in eight outings. Both will play a key role for the Tuskers in MPL 2024.

The likes of Jadhav, Bawne, Siddharth Mhatre, Sachin Dhas, Manoj Yadav and Shrikant Mundhe are the experienced players in the side. The Kolhapur Tuskers will be looking to go one step ahead in the upcoming edition and lift the title after finishing runners-up last year.

Full squad of Kolhapur Tuskers for Maharashtra Premier League 2024

Kedar Jadhav, Ankeet Bawne, Kirtiraj Wadekar, Siddharth Mhatre, Yogesh Dongare, Sachin Dhas, Harsh Sanghavi, Hrishikesh Daund, Aniket Porwal, Manoj Yadav, Harshal Mishra, Umar Shah, Atman Pore, Yash Khaladkar, Shreyas Chavan, Taranjit Singh Dhillon, Sumit Markali, Nihal Tusamad, Akshay Darekar, Shrikant Mundhe

