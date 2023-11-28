Full list of Morrisville Samp Army players for Abu Dhabi T10 2023 ft. Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali

The action for the seventh edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League is set to begin on Wednesday, November 28, 2023, at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. All the matches will be held at the same venue, and the tournament will wrap up with the final on December 9.

Morrisville Samp Army debuted in the previous edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, led by Moeen Ali. They had an impressive season, securing the second position in the points table with five wins and two losses, ultimately reaching Qualifier 1.

Despite an early setback in Qualifier 1 against New York Strikers, who beat them by four wickets, Samp Army had another opportunity in Qualifier 2 to qualify for the finals, facing Deccan Gladiators. Unfortunately for them, the Gladiators secured an eight-wicket victory with two balls remaining.

Nevertheless, Samp Army finished on a positive note in the third-place play-off, defeating Team Abu Dhabi by a convincing margin of 79 runs. Dwaine Pretorius emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Samp Army in the previous season, while Moeen Ali was their top scorer.

For the upcoming season, Faf du Plessis will take charge with the likes of Maheesh Theekshana and Jason Holder. Talented domestic batters Basil Hameed and Ansh Tandon are also in the squad with Muhammad Irfan, who took the most wickets for Northern Warriors in the 2022 Abu Dhabi T10.

The addition of Baby AB, Dewald Brevis, along with Dutch all-rounder Bas de Leede and Afghanistan’s Karim Janat, adds depth to the team. USA’s Monank Patel is expected to handle wicket-keeping duties.

With a roster rich in batting and bowling all-rounders, Samp Army aims to make a significant impact and elevate their performance in the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League. Their first match is scheduled against two-time champions Northern Warriors in the second game on Tuesday, November 28.

Morrisville Samp Army squad for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023:

Faf du Plessis (c), Jason Holder, Dewald Brevis, Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, George Garton, Bas de Leede, Andries Gous, Najibullah Zadran, Salman Irshad, Basil Hameed, Ansh Tandon, Muhammad Irfan, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Peter Hatzoglou, Monank Patel, Obus Pienaar, Karim Janat.