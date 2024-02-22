Full list of Mumbai Champions players for Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 ft. Virender Sehwag and Peter Trego

The first-ever edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) will see the Mumbai Champions take on the Telangana Tigers on February 23 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

Organized by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI), the tournament will be played from February 23 to March 1. Mumbai Champions are one of the six teams participating in the tournament.

This tournament will serve as an excellent battlefield to witness some of the legends of the game in action once again. Not just players but fans also can relieve memories as the league promises extraordinary action with talented cricketers taking part.

Dynamic opener Virender Sehwag is set to lead the Mumbai Champions in the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024. Sehwag is renowned as a fearless hitter and has experience of captaining teams under his belt as well, which should come in handy for the Mumbai-based team.

England's wicketkeeper-batter Phil Mustard is a vital cog in the side. His fine glovework behind the stumps is something the Mumbai Champions will rely on.

All-rounder Peter Trego is another name to watch out for, who brings immense balance with his ability to contribute with both the bat and the ball. Trego played an important role for Urbanrisers Hyderabad in the recent edition of Legends League Cricket.

Pankaj Singh and Iqbal Abdulla are the other noteworthy names in the side. The tall and sturdy right-arm pacer Pankaj is a domestic veteran. Abdulla, with his all-round abilities, will also play a vital role for the Champions in this tournament.

Vishvajitsinh Solanki, Satnam Singh, Vijay Singh, Amit Sanan, and Kapil Mehta are other notable names for the Mumbai Champions in IVPL 2024. Uttam Daga, Lokesh Jain, and Mahesh Singh are the reserve players.

The Mumbai Challengers will face the Telangana Tigers in the opening match of the Indian Veteran Premier League on February 23 and the game will kick-start at 7:00 pm IST.

Full squad of Mumbai Champions for Indian Veteran Premier League 2024

Virender Sehwag (c), Phil Mustard, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Peter Trego, Pankaj Singh, Gaurang Agarwal, Mukesh Saini, Amit Saanan, Vinay Yadav, Nirwan Atri, Prashant A Tagade, Vijay Singh, Iqbal Abdullah, Vishwajeet Singh Solanki, Hari Singh, Satnam Singh, Ajay Singh, Mohammad Javed Mansoori, Vikram Bhaskar, and Kapil Mehta.

Reserve Players – Uttam Daga, Lokesh Jain, Mahesh Singh

