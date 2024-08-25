Full list of Noida Super Kings players for UP T20 League 2024 ft. Nitish Rana & Piyush Chawla

The Uttar Pradesh T20 (UP T20) League is back, with its second season scheduled from August 25 to September 14\4. The Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host all the games in the competition.

The upcoming T20 league will comprise six teams: Noida Super Kings, Kanpur Superstars, Kashi Rudras, Meerut Mavericks, Lucknow Falcons, and Gorakhpur Lions.

Under the captaincy of Nitish Rana, Noida Super Kings had an impressive campaign in the inaugural season of the UP T20 League. With six wins from 10 games, they advanced to the semi-finals. However, Kashi Rudras handed them a 26-run defeat to halt their way to the final.

Almas Shaukat was the highest scorer for the Super Kings in the last edition while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who will be playing for Lucknow Falcons this season, was the top wicket-taker for his side.

The Noida Super Kings have retained key players from the previous season, including captain Rana, Prashant Veer, Aditya Sharma, Naman Tiwari, and Kunal Tyagi.

The Noida-based side has strengthened their squad by signing several players who have previously represented teams like Kashi Rudras, Lucknow Falcons, and Kanpur Superstars. Notably, Boby Yadav has been acquired from Kashi Rudras, while Mohd. Amaan has joined from Lucknow Falcons.

Additionally, Vishal Pandey, Shivam Saraswat, Rahul Rajpal, Shanu Saini, Kartikeya Yadav, and Ajay Kumar, all former Kanpur Superstars players, are now part of the Noida Super Kings' lineup. The team also includes veteran Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, along with new signings like Mohd. Sharim, Kavya Teotia, and Manav Sindhu.

On Monday, August 26, the Noida Super Kings will meet Gorakhpur Lions in the second match of the UP T20 League 2024.

Noida Super Kings squad for UP T20 League 2024

Here is the Noida Super Kings' complete list of players for the upcoming edition of UP T20 League 2024:

Nitish Rana (c), Piyush Chawla, Boby Yadav, Prashant Veer, Aditya Sharma, Mohd. Sharim, Kavya Teotia, Mohd. Amaan, Naman Tiwari, Shanu Saini, Ajay Kumar, Vishal Pandey, Rahul Rajpal, Manav Sindhu, Rahul Raj, Shivam Saraswat, Kunal Tyagi, Kartikeya Yadav.

