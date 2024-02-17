Full list of Peshawar Zalmi players for PSL 2024 ft. Babar Azam and Shamar Joseph

Peshawar Zalmi clinched their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title in 2017. However, the wait for the second title continues as they have failed to win the trophy ever since.

Peshawar came close to winning their second title in 2018, but lost in the final to Islamabad United by three wickets. In the next edition in 2019, Zalmi made it to the final once again, however, lost to the Quetta Gladiators. They have qualified for the playoffs in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 but failed to go the distance.

Peshawar Zalmi made some exciting additions to their unit ahead of the 2024 season. After a sensational performance in the Gabba test, West Indies speedster Shamar Joseph is expected to boost the Zalmi squad.

Afghanistan left-arm leg spinner Waqar Salamkheil replaced Noor Ahmad in the squad. Waqar is relatively inexperienced but showed promise for Trinbago Knight Riders in last year's Caribbean Premier League, picking up 11 wickets at an average of 17.73.

Dan Mousley is another exciting talent to watch out for, who topped the wicket-taking charts for Warwickshire in last year's T20 Blast.

The likes of skipper Babar Azam, who finished as the second-highest run-getter in PSL 8, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, and Haseebullah Khan, Rovman Powell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, and Asif Ali bring depth to their batting with a good mix of stability and power hitting.

Peshawar Zalmi also have some big names such as Luke Wood, who brings in experience with the ball, along with Gus Atkinson. They will also expect Aamir Jamal, who has impressed one and all with his bowling and batting, to play a key role for them this season.

The former PSL champions also have some exciting local talent in the form of Khurram Shahzad, Umair Afridi, Mohammad Zeeshan, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad, and Arif Yaqoob.

Full squad of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2024

Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Haseebullah Khan, Asif Ali, Umair Afridi, Dan Mousley, Mohammad Zeeshan, Waqar Salamkheil, Mehran Mumtaz, Gus Atkinson, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob, Aimal Khan, Shamar Joseph (partial replacement for Gus Atkinson), Arshad Iqbal (partial replacement for Khurram Shahzad), and Luke Wood.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App