Full list of Premium Aussies players for American Premier League 2023 ft. Ben Cutting and Thisara Perera

Led by Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting, Premium Aussies are one of the seven participating sides in the American Premier League 2023. The tournament started on December 19, with the grand finale scheduled for December 31, Sunday.

Premium Americans, Premium Aussies, Premium Paks, Premium Canadians, Premium Windes, Premium Indians, and Premium Afghans are the seven teams taking part in this second edition. Afghans and Canadians are the new sides added for this year's campaign.

Ben Cutting represented the Australian national team in seven T20Is, scored 40 runs, and picked three wickets. In 209 T20s, the all-rounder has amassed 2883 runs and picked up 136 wickets, making him the most crucial player for Premium Aussies.

Apart from him, Simi Singh, Thisara Perera, and Elias Sunny are a few of the players to watch out for. Irish all-rounder Simi Singh has accumulated 1181 runs from 90 T20s, scalping 91 wickets with the ball in hand.

Thisara Perera, who is a regular in franchise cricket, is also part of the Premium Aussies squad. He has represented various sides in 364 T20s, scoring 4549 runs and bagging 276 wickets. Perera will be the most valuable player for the Premium Aussies.

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Elias Sunny has played in 74 T20s, picking up 72 wickets. Among the international reserves, Kirsten Kallicharan, Imran Khan Junior, and Usman Tariq are the players to keep an eye on.

Young and seasoned players Harpreet Singh, Rubal Raina, Laksh Parikh, Arir Ali, and Shreyan Satheesh form the local reserves in the Premium Aussies squad.

After Premium Windies bagged the inaugural season’s silverware against Premium Paks in the final, Premium Aussies would be keen to turn the tables and get closer to the silverware this time around.

Premium Aussies squad for American Premier League 2023

Squad: Ben Cutting (c), Sachit Sandhu, Simi Singh, Thisara Perera, Elias Sunny, Rajveer Singh, Gihan Senanayake, Haza Khalid, Usman Ashraf, Rehman Dar, Tirth Patel, Asad Rafiq, Shamas Arefeen, Ahsan Shah

International Reserves: Kirsten Kallicharan, Imran Khan Jr, Usman Tariq, Imran Khan Sr, Ruben Clinton

Local Reserves: Harpreet Singh, Rubal Raina, Laksh Parikh, Arir Ali, Shreyan Satheesh

Management: Baba Sourjah (Coach), Rajinder Taman (Manager), Abdul Polani (Assistant Manager), Nathan House (Physio)

