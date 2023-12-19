Full list of Premium Canadians players for American Premier League 2023 ft. Navneet Dhaliwal and Saad Bin Zafar 

Premium Canadians have quite a few international stars in their squad for the American Premier League (APL) 2023.

Navneet Dhaliwal is among the most experienced cricketers Canada have at the international level. Having made his debut in 2015, the right-handed batter has played several match-winning knocks for his national team.

Dhaliwal was also appointed the captain of Premium Canadians for the upcoming edition of the American Premier League.

In 28 T20Is for Canada, Dhaliwal has scored 864 runs at an average of 39.27 and a strike rate of 132.31, including six half-centuries. He has a top score of an unbeaten 69 in the T20 format.

Saad Bin Zafar is another cricketer who has a significant amount of international experience. In nine ODIs and 34 T20Is, he has scored 253 runs and also picked up 46 wickets for Canada.

Ravinderpal Singh is another of those international cricketers for Canada. He has played five ODIs and 29 T20Is, having scored 686 runs. The 35-year-old batter has one century and a half-century to his name.

Dillon Heyliger will lead their bowling attack, having taken 36 wickets across ODIs and T20Is for Canada since his debut in 2019.

Jessy Singh from the United States of America (USA) will hold the key for his team. In 24 ODIs and four T20Is thus far, Singh has picked up 32 wickets with two four-wicket hauls to his name.

Charan Singh, Rocy Islam, Rafi Hashimi, Gurnish Singh, and Aaryan Batra are the five reserve players named in the squad for the upcoming season.

Amarinder Bhinder was named as the head coach of Premium Canadians for the American Premier League 2023. They also announced Rakesh Batra as the mentor.

Premium Canadians squad for American Premier League 2023

Squad: Navneet Dhaliwal (C), Saad Bin Zafar, Salman Nazar, Ravinderpal Singh, Dillion Hylinger, Pargat Singh, Sai Gautam Gajjala, Balpreet Singh, Jessy Singh, Ritwik Behera, Rashesh Bahera, Abdullah Ghazi, Nosherwan Khan, Neeraj Gohil, Puneet Tripathi

Reserves: Charan Singh, Rocy Islam, Rafi Hashimi, Gurnish Singh, Aaryan Batra

Management: Amarinder Bhinder (Coach), Atif Gill (Manager), Rakesh Batra (Mentor)

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.