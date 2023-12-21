Full list of Premium Paks players for American Premier League 2023 ft. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Sohail Tanvir

Premium Paks will be one of the seven teams competing in the upcoming American Premier League (APL) 2023. The second season of the T20 league commenced on December 19 and will conclude on December 31 in Pearland, Texas.

A total of 24 matches will take place, including two semi-finals and the final on December 31. All the American Premier League 2023 matches will be staged at the Moosa Stadium in Pearland.

New Jersey-based businessman Muhammad Ali, who is from the Pakistan community in America, signed an exclusive deal with the APL to purchase the Paks franchise. The Premiums Paks finished as runners-ups last season after losing to eventual champions Premium Windies in the final by seven wickets.

The APL returns after two years and the Premium Paks are arguably one of the favorites to lift the title, possessing a formidable squad.

Reports have suggested that former Pakistan fast bowler Sohail Tanvir will lead the franchise in the American Premier League this year. However, there is no official announcement about the captain from the team management.

Premium Paks has a 15-member squad with former Pakistan pacers Sohail Tanveer and Mohammad Irfan likely to lead the bowling charge for the team. Pakistan’s current international leg-breaker Usman Qadir will be key in the spin department.

Srilankan wicketkeeper-batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa is the heart of their batting unit. He will be joined by the likes of Zeeshan Ashraf, Fawad Alam, and Mohammad Talha revolving around the southpaw.

Jamaica-born USA batter Ryan Scott will be an interesting local prospect. Bangladesh’s Nazmul Islam Apu and Oman’s Fayyaz Butt are the two international reverse players in the Premium Paks squad.

Meanwhile, Ali Bajwa, Junaid Rasheed, Abul Junaid, and Burhan Saeed have been named as the local reserves.

Premium Paks squad for American Premier League 2023

Squad: Sohail Tanveer, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Irfan, Ariful Haq, Zeeshan Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Amila Alonso, Ryan Scott, Angelo Perera, Mohammad Talha, Usman Rafiq, Umer Farooq, Ali Umair, Hamad Hussain.

International Reserves: Nazmul Islam Apu, Fayyaz Butt,

Local Reserves: Ali Bajwa, Junaid Rasheed, Abul Junaid, Burhan Saeed

Management: Rizwan Ahmed (Coach), Mohammad Zahid (Bowling Coach), Danish Khan (Manager)

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.