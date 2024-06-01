Full list of Raigad Royals players for Maharashtra Premier League 2024 ft. Naushad Shaikh and Vicky Ostwal

The second edition of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) is all set to kick off on June 2. Six teams have started their preparations ahead of the much-anticipated tournament. All the fixtures of this edition will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje, Pune.

The Raigad Royals are one of the six teams competing in the MPL 2024. The Solapur Royals competed in the first edition of the MPL and they have become Raigad Royals for MPL 2024.

The Royals didn’t have the best of times last year. They were the wooden spoon holders after managing to win only a single game out of five. The Royals will be hoping to turn things around in the upcoming edition of the MPL.

The Royals had a miserable time last year. They failed to fire in unison and their position in the points table at the end of the tournament reflects it. Rushabh Rathod was their leading run-scorer last year. He scored 145 runs in five games at 36.25, which included one fifty. None of their bowlers featured in the top-10 list last season.

A new season awaits the Royals and they will be looking to bring out their A-game and make it to the playoffs and go all the way. They will be playing their first match of MPL 2024 on June 3 when they will take on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings.

Vishant More, Rushabh Rathod, Mehul Patel, Manoj Ingale, and Naushad Shaikh are the experienced batters in the side. Vicky Ostwal, Siddhesh Veer and Yash Nahar have also risen through the ranks and will play a key role for the Raigad Royals in the MPL 2024.

Naushad Shaikh is one of the players to look forward to in the Royals set-up this year. He has tons of experience and is a regular member of the Maharashtra side. The right-handed batter will be eager to prove his worth in the shortest format in the upcoming edition of the Maharashtra Premier League.

Full squad of Raigad Royals for Maharashtra Premier League 2024

Naushad Shaikh, Vishant More, Rushabh Rathod, Devdutt Natu, Mehul Patel, Abhinav Bhatt, Vaibhav Agam, Vedant Patil, Rohan Marwah, Yash Nahar, Ajay Borude, Vicky Ostwal, Snehal Kamankar, Ravi Jangid, Savya Gajraj, Nikhil Kadam, Nadeem Shaikh, Jikendra Viswas Jadhav, Aman Doshi, Ayush Kabra, Prathamesh Gawade, Manoj Ingale, Pratik Mhatre, Vyankatesh Kane, Omkar Rajput, Sunil Yadav, Harshavardhan Tingre, Siddesh Veer, Tanay Sanghvi, Sujit Ubale, Bhushan Gole

