Full list of Ratnagiri Jets players for Maharashtra Premier League 2024 ft. Nikhil Naik and Azim Kazi

The second edition of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) begins on Sunday, June 2, 2024. The tournament is organized by the Maharashtra Cricket Association to give an opportunity to the emerging players in the state.

All the matches of this edition will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje, Pune. A total of six teams will compete for the title. The league stage consists of 30 matches, with the playoffs beginning from June 19 and the final scheduled to take place on June 22.

The first edition was a highly successful one. The Ratnagiri Jets won the inaugural edition of the Maharashtra Premier League. The final was washed out due to rain and the Jets lifted the title after finishing first in the league stage.

Trending

The Ratnagiri Jets will begin their title defense on June 2 when they face the finalists of last year, Kolhapur Tuskers. Azim Kazi led the Jets last year and will be representing them in the upcoming edition. He has tons of experience and will play a vital role for the defending champions in MPL 2024.

The likes of Nikhil Naik, Pradeep Dadhe, Dhiraj Phatangare, Satyajeet Bacchav, Divyang Hinganekar, and Vijay Pawale will play a key role for the Ratnagiri Jets along with Kazi. They will be looking to start their title-defense on a winning note.

Dhiraj Phatangare was the leading run-scorer for the Ratnagiri Jets in MPL 2023. He scored 153 runs in six innings at an average of 30.60. Pradeep Dadhe was their leading wicket-taker, having grabbed 11 scalps in six outings. He finished as the third-highest wicket-taker in the competition.

Vijay Pawale picked up 10 wickets in six games last year and he, along with Dadhe, will be leading the bowling attack for the Ratnagiri Jets in the second edition of the Maharashtra Premier League 2024.

Full squad of Ratnagiri Jets for Maharashtra Premier League 2024

Abhishek Pawar, Akhilesh Gawale, Azim Kazi, Tushar Shrivastav, Nikhil Naik, Kunal Thorat, Nikit Dhumal, Pradeep Dadhe, Piyush Kamal, Yogesh Chavan, Sangram Bhalekar, Yash Borkar, Satyajeet Bacchav, Sahil Churi, Dhiraj Phatangare, Divyang Hinganekar, Kiran Chormale, Krish Shahapurkar, Preetam Patil, Rohit Patil, Vaibhav Chowgule, Vijay Pawale

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback