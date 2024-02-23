Full list of Red Carpet Delhi players for Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 ft. Imran Tahir and Herschelle Gibbs

The inaugural edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) will be organized by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI). This tournament will be played between February 23 and March 1, with all games to be held in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The competition allows a great opportunity for the retired players to get back on the field. Cricket fans will also get a chance to witness the superstars of the game go head-to-head. A total of six teams will be participating in the first edition of the IVPL.

Red Carpet Delhi are one of the teams that will be participating in the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024. South African swashbuckling opener Herschelle Gibbs will be leading the Red Carpet Delhi in the league. He has bulk of experience under his belt and will be looking to use it while leading his side.

He has former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan in his side who will accompany him in decision-making. T20 World Cup-winning Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera will also be representing Red Carpet Delhi in the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024.

Perera is a clean striker of a cricket ball and is more than handy with the ball in hand. Imran Tahir will be leading the spin attack of Red Carpet Delhi. The 44-year-old leg-spinner has the experience of playing all over the world and will play a vital role for his side in the IVPL 2024.

Abhimanyu Mithun recently played in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. He swings the new ball both ways and is handy in the death overs. Manvinder Bisla grabbed the eyeballs with his scintillating match-winning 89 for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of the Indian Premier League 2012.

Bisla will be plying his trade for Red Carpet Delhi in the IVPL 2024. The other notable players in the squad are Rajeev Tyagi, Jitendra Kumar, Kapil Rana, Amit Sharma, and Vikrant Yadav. Pankaj Tyagi, Deepak C.M Kerla, and Manish Tyagi are the reserve players.

The Red Carpet Delhi will be locking horns with the Chhattisgarh Warriors in the second match of the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024. This game will be played on February 24 and will begin at 2 pm IST.

Full squad of Red Carpet Delhi for Indian Veteran Premier League 2024

Herschelle Gibbs (c), Asghar Afghan, Thisara Perera, Imran Tahir, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajeev Tyagi, Jitendra Kumar, Shajil B, Kapil Rana, Vikram Dhanraj Batra, Baburao Yadav, Ashu Sharma, Yujvender Singh, Amit Sharma, Aashis Sharma, Manvinder Bisla, Rakesh Tandel, Vikrant Yadav, Amit Tomar

Reserve Players – Pankaj Tyagi, Deepak C.M Kerla, Manish Tyagi

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App