Full list of teams to qualify for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 ft. UAE, Italy

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) became the final team to seal their spot for the Men's T20 World Cup 2026. UAE beat Japan in the Asia/East Asia-Pacific Qualifier to make the cut.

They beat Japan by eight wickets and finished second on the table. With this, UAE joined Nepal and Oman in the top three. Nepal finished at the top while Oman finished third. By finishing in the top three, the three nations secured their spots for the Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

A total of 20 teams will participate in the marquee tournament next year. The top seven teams from the previous edition, apart from the hosts for the 2026 edition, automatically qualified. These include Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the United States, the West Indies, India and Sri Lanka (Host nations).

Ireland, New Zealand, and Pakistan also qualified through the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. Various other teams made it through the qualifying tournaments. Canada made it through the Americas Qualifier. Italy and the Netherlands made it through the Europe Qualifier. Namibia and Zimbabwe made it through the Africa Qualifier.

Oman, Nepal, and the UAE finally joined the above teams through the Asia/East Asia-Pacific Qualifier as mentioned above.

Full list of teams to qualify for Men's T20 World Cup 2026 -

India, Sri Lanka, Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, United States, West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Canada, Italy, Netherlands, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Oman, Nepal, UAE.

When is the Men's T20 World Cup 2026?

The Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 6 to March 7. This is the second time that 20 teams will participate in the marquee event.

In the previous edition in 2024, 20 teams contested. These were -

Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, England, India, Ireland, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Uganda, United States of America, and West Indies.

India are the defending champions of this tournament. They beat South Africa by seven wickets in the final of the 2024 edition. The Men in Blue will aim to defend their title playing at home.

