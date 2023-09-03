Gaddafi Stadium weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match?

Bangladesh will square off against Afghanistan in a must-win game at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday. After losing to Sri Lanka in their first game, the Bangla Tigers need to beat the Afghans to keep their hope of staying in the Asia Cup 2023 alive.

Bangladesh's primary concern would be their batting after getting bundled out for 164 in their last game against Sri Lanka. Despite that, the 50-over format is their strongest suit, evidenced by their recent results.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have taken giant strides in ODI cricket in recent times. They defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in an ODI series earlier this year and will look to draw confidence from that triumph on Sunday.

Much to the delight of fans there is no chance of rain at all during the game in Lahore, unlike the India-Pakistan tie, which was washed out in Pallekele on Saturday.

According to Accuweather, there is a zero percent probability of precipitation, with no cloud cover. The temperature will hover between 31 and 37 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be two to three degrees higher than the original temperature due to humidity.

All in all, a full 100 overs of action is anticipated at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

"We can't do anything about it" - Bangladesh head coach rues missing out on top players

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha stressed that they are missing the experience of Tamim Iqbal and Liton Kumar Das at the top in the ongoing Asia Cup. However, he is hopeful that the youngster can step up and do the job for the team.

"Losing that much of experience at the top of the order, it's a big challenge for any team," Hathurusingha told reporters on the eve of their must-win game against Afghanistan.

"We can't do anything when both of them one is sick and the other is injured. We can't do anything about it. But we back player we have over here. Certainly, they are talented, that's why they are picked," he added.

Can the Bangla Tigers bounce back against Afghanistan and keep their Asia Cup alive? Let us know in the comment section