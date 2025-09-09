Gautam Gambhir in intense chat with Sanju Samson ahead of IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

By Gokul Nair
Published Sep 09, 2025 11:15 IST
England &amp; India Net Sessions - Source: Getty
Asia Cup 2025 is an opportunity for Gautam Gambhir to maintain his solid white-ball record as India coach (Image Credit: Getty)

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen having an intense talk with wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 group stage clash against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The former player was recently witnessed having a similar chat with the other wicket-keeping candidate, Jitesh Sharma, during a practice session in Dubai.

Ad

Gautam Gambhir and the team management have a massive selection call to make between the two wicket-keeping choices to complete the playing XI. Sanju Samson is caught in a tough spot after Shubman Gill's ascendancy to the vice-captain role, which guarantees him a place in the side, highly likely as an opener.

Jitesh Sharma's impact and consistency as a finisher, most recently witnessed in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), makes him a highly viable candidate for the role in the middle-order.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Amid all the speculations and outside chatter, Samson has been training with the side in the lead-up to the tournament. During Team India's training session at the ICC Academy ahead of their opening clash against the UAE, Gambhir held one-on-one talks with Samson, who had his wicket-keeping gloves on.

The player was seen listening intently and nodding along, as the head coach tried to get his point across in typical animated fashion, rife with hand gestures. Have a look at the interaction right here (via PTI)

Ad
Ad

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side have been drawn in Group A of the Asia Cup 2025, alongside UAE, Oman, and Pakistan.

Sanju Samson has a strike rate of 178.77 as an opener in T20Is

The wicket-keeper batter had a fruitful run as an opening batter after the 2024 T20 World Cup. He availed a string of games, most notably during the bilateral series against Bangladesh, England, and South Africa. a run where he smashed three hundreds in quick span.

Ad

Prior to his recent stint as an opener, he had featured at the top on select occasions in the early part of the decade, but had failed to make an impact. Overall, he has scored 522 runs in 17 innings as an opener in T20Is, averaging 32.63, with a strike rate of 178.77.

As far as his T20I record in the middle-order is concerned, he has played seven matches batting at No.5 or below, where he has scored 93 runs at an average of 18.6.

About the author
Gokul Nair

Gokul Nair

.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Nair
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications