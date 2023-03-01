Gautam Gambhir to lead India Maharajas in Legends League Cricket, Shahid Afridi named Asia Lions captain

Gautam Gambhir will captain the India Maharajas in Legends League Cricket 2023. The tournament organizers announced the skippers of the three teams participating in LLC Masters 2023 earlier today (March 1).

While Gambhir will lead the India Maharajas, Shahid Afridi will captain the Asia Lions and World Giants will play under the leadership of Aaron Finch. The tournament will begin next Friday in Qatar with a clash between the India Maharajas and the Asia Lions.

Announcing the captains for LLC Masters, the tournament's organizers wrote on Twitter:

"Behold the Triumvirate of the legends, who are here to lead their teams to the ultimate victory!"

World Giants are the defending champions of LLC Masters. They won the inaugural edition of the tournament held in Oman last year. The Giants defeated the Asia Lions in the final to win the trophy.

The Maharajas did not have a strong squad in that competition, but they have a higher chance of winning the upcoming tournament because of Gautam Gambhir's captaincy. Gambhir led India Capitals to a championship win in the Legends League Cricket quadrangular series which took place in India last year.

Which players will play for India Maharajas in Legends League Cricket 2023?

The full list of squads for Legends League Cricket are yet to be announced but the organizers have revealed a few members of all three teams. Speaking of the Maharajas squad, Gautam Gambhir will lead the squad.

Former Indian cricketers like Mohammad Kaif, Sreesanth, Parvinder Awana, Irfan Pathan, Robin Uthappa and Ashok Dinda have been confirmed to play in LLC Masters. Meanwhile, former IPL heroes Pravin Tambe and Manvinder Bisla have also confirmed their participation.

It will be exciting to see how the Maharajas perform in LLC Masters. The upcoming tri-series will take place in Qatar, with the Asian Town Cricket Stadium set to host all the games.

