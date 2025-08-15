Gautam Gambhir offers prayers at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain ahead of Asia Cup 2025 [Watch]

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, accompanied by his family, offered prayers at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday, August 15. The 43-year-old was last in the spotlight during the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England.Making his debut as Test captain, Shubman Gill led the team brilliantly, supported by strong performances from the rest of the squad. The side maintained consistent form throughout the series, which ended in a 2-2 draw over five matches.The Men in Blue will next take the field in the 2025 Asia Cup, starting September 9 in the UAE. Ahead of the crucial tournament, head coach Gautam Gambhir, along with his wife Natasha Jain and their daughters Aazeen and Anaiza, was spotted seeking blessings at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple.Watch the video here:Meanwhile, Team India were brilliant in their last T20I assignment against England at home earlier this year, winning the five-match series 4-1.Gautam Gambhir commemorates 79th Independence Day with warm messageAs India celebrates its 79th Independence Day on Friday, August 15, Gautam Gambhir shared a post on X to commemorate the occasion, writing:“My country, my identity, my life! Jai Hind! #IndependenceDay.”Meanwhile, in his cricketing career, Gambhir made his ODI debut in 2003 against Bangladesh. He went on to represent India in 147 ODIs, scoring 5,238 runs at an average of 39.68 and a strike rate of 85.25, including 34 fifties and 11 centuries. He was also a key member of the Indian squad that won the 2011 ODI World Cup.The Delhi-born cricketer also featured in 37 T20Is, amassing 932 runs at an average of 27.41 with a strike rate of 119.02, including seven fifties, and was part of the team that won the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup.Gambhir also played 58 Test matches, accumulating 4,154 runs at an average of 41.95, with 22 fifties and nine centuries to his name.