Gautam Gambhir picks Indian cricket's ‘Desi boy,’ ‘Golden arm’ & ‘Most stylish player’ [Watch]

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir recently participated in a fun segment during the final of the 2025 Delhi Premier League (DPL) on Sunday, August 31. Nitish Rana's West Delhi Lions defeated the Central Delhi Kings by six wickets to clinch the championship at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.On Monday, September 1, the DPL's official Instagram account shared a video in which Gambhir was asked to name the first cricketer that comes to mind for a series of words. It began with "Clutch," to which he responded Sachin Tendulkar. The title "Desi Boy" went to Virat Kohli, "Speed" to Jasprit Bumrah, and "Golden Arm" to Nitish Rana.Test skipper Shubman Gill was named "Most Stylish," while former head coach Rahul Dravid received the title of "Mr. Consistent." Gambhir also picked VVS Laxman as the "Run Machine," Rishabh Pant as "Most Funny," and Zaheer Khan as the "Death Over Specialist."Gautam Gambhir will return to his role as head coach of the Men in Blue when the 2025 Asia Cup gets underway in the UAE on September 9.Gautam Gambhir shares his favorite moment at Arun Jaitley StadiumDuring the DPL 2025 final, Gautam Gambhir also shared his favorite memory at his home ground, Arun Jaitley Stadium. He recalled his career-best Test score of 206 against Australia at the very same venue in 2008, saying:&quot;Obviously, my highest Test score is against Australia, I got 200 on this ground. So, scoring a double hundred at home in front of your family members, it can't get better than that."Gambhir played 242 matches for India across formats, scoring 10,324 runs at an average of 38.95, including 20 centuries and 63 fifties. He was also a key member of the Indian teams that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.