Gautam Gambhir picks Indian cricket's ‘Desi boy,’ ‘Golden arm’ & ‘Most stylish player’ [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Sep 01, 2025 19:52 IST
Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir recently participated in a fun segment during the final of the 2025 Delhi Premier League (DPL) on Sunday, August 31. Nitish Rana’s West Delhi Lions defeated the Central Delhi Kings by six wickets to clinch the championship at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

On Monday, September 1, the DPL’s official Instagram account shared a video in which Gambhir was asked to name the first cricketer that comes to mind for a series of words. It began with “Clutch,” to which he responded Sachin Tendulkar. The title “Desi Boy” went to Virat Kohli, “Speed” to Jasprit Bumrah, and “Golden Arm” to Nitish Rana.

Test skipper Shubman Gill was named “Most Stylish,” while former head coach Rahul Dravid received the title of “Mr. Consistent.” Gambhir also picked VVS Laxman as the “Run Machine,” Rishabh Pant as “Most Funny,” and Zaheer Khan as the “Death Over Specialist.”

Gautam Gambhir will return to his role as head coach of the Men in Blue when the 2025 Asia Cup gets underway in the UAE on September 9.

Gautam Gambhir shares his favorite moment at Arun Jaitley Stadium

During the DPL 2025 final, Gautam Gambhir also shared his favorite memory at his home ground, Arun Jaitley Stadium. He recalled his career-best Test score of 206 against Australia at the very same venue in 2008, saying:

"Obviously, my highest Test score is against Australia, I got 200 on this ground. So, scoring a double hundred at home in front of your family members, it can't get better than that.”

Gambhir played 242 matches for India across formats, scoring 10,324 runs at an average of 38.95, including 20 centuries and 63 fifties. He was also a key member of the Indian teams that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

