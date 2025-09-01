“You want them to get a good farewell” - Team India bowler’s massive statement on Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma’s Test retirement

Team India spinner Ravi Bishnoi has shared his thoughts on the Test retirements of veteran duo Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The Mumbai batter bid farewell to red-ball cricket on May 7 after playing 67 Tests and amassing 4,301 runs, including 18 fifties and 12 hundreds.

Meanwhile, Kohli announced his decision to retire from the format on May 12. The middle-order batter featured in 123 matches, scoring 9,230 runs with 31 fifties and 30 centuries to his name.

Bishnoi recently appeared on the YouTube podcast Game Changers, released on Sunday, August 31, where he shared his reaction to the legendary duo’s retirement, saying:

“It is actually shocking, because you always want to see them retire from the field. For such big legends, you want them to leave while still being on the field, that looks much better. And what both of them have done for India, in my view, there is no one even close.”

“You want them to get a good farewell, but maybe they will get that in ODIs as well whenever they leave, whenever they want to. Because no one can tell you when you will retire. But it was shocking when both of them retired, because suddenly you feel like two spots have become empty, who will come and fulfill that?” he added.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to be back in action for India’s three-match away ODI series against Australia in October.

“He was playing like Jofra is not Jofra” - Ravi Bishnoi on young India sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi

In the same interaction, Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi also praised teen sensation 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The southpaw made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2025 season and impressed everyone with his hitting abilities. Bishnoi said:

“It is challenging against everyone now, but his talent really deserves appreciation. Right now he is doing really, really well. You must have seen in England also, he broke the age-group record by scoring the fastest 100, and in the IPL also he scored a 100 in 34–35 balls. So it is not easy. Even big players have not been able to do that. A 14-year-old kid comes and does it, so that is his hard work and dedication.”

Bishnoi shared an anecdote about a conversation with some RR players, noting that Suryavanshi was hitting Jofra Archer as if he were a club bowler in the nets. He added:

“I had a talk with someone, they said we had already decided to play him. For RR it happened that when Sanju bhai got injured, he played. For him, it was like a game-changing moment that Sanju bhai went out and he got the chance. I had a talk with someone who told me that they had already decided that whenever something happens, we will play him. When he was playing Jofra in the nets, even big players were not able to play, but he was playing like Jofra is not Jofra, just some club bowler bowling, and he was smashing him.”

“So that thing, I don’t remember the name of the person who told me, but during our match with RR I had that talk. And it is not easy to hit Jofra, but from there he got that push. If you are playing Jofra easily in the nets, then in the match it becomes even easier,” he continued.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi featured in seven matches during IPL 2025, scoring 252 runs at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 206.55, including one fifty and one century.

