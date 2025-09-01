“I’ll never be able to hit it again” - LSG’s ₹11 crore star’s huge remark on hitting Jasprit Bumrah for six in IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Ravi Bishnoi has opened up about the moment he hit Mumbai Indians (MI) ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah for a six during the 2025 IPL. The incident took place in Match 45, when Bishnoi launched Bumrah for a maximum over long-on off the final delivery of the 18th over of LSG’s innings. His animated celebration, which included a fist pump, quickly drew attention.

Ad

Bishnoi eventually scored 13 runs, but LSG fell short by 54 runs while chasing a target of 216. Recently, the leg-spinner appeared on the YouTube podcast Game Changers, released on Sunday, August 31, where he was asked about his reaction to hitting Bumrah for a maximum. He responded:

“I just swung and it connected. I’ll never be able to hit it again, so that’s why I enjoyed it so much. Because if you manage to hit Jassi bhai, it is a big thing for a batter. That’s why I really enjoyed it. There is no other bowler like him, so for me it felt like a moral victory that I managed to hit him.”

Ad

Trending

The 24-year-old showered praise on Bumrah, remarking:

“But there is no doubt about his class as a bowler, we all know that. We have all seen it, and if he is in your team, half the match is already won. The opposition almost gives up beforehand because you know how difficult it is to face Jasprit Bumrah. It is so tough. That’s why I smiled and celebrated when I hit him for a six. Even I could not believe it myself.”

Ad

Ravi Bishnoi was retained by LSG for ₹11 crore ahead of the 2025 season. However, he endured a below-par campaign, managing only nine wickets in 11 matches at an average of 44.55 and an economy rate of 10.83. LSG also missed out on the playoffs, finishing seventh on the points table.

“One skill alone is not enough” - LSG’s Ravi Bishnoi stresses on improving his batting

In the same conversation, Ravi Bishnoi noted that he has been working on his batting, stressing that one skill alone is not enough in a game that is constantly evolving. He said:

Ad

“I am working on it, because now one skill alone is not enough. Fielding is important, batting is also important. Even if it is just about scoring 10 runs, the team should have the confidence that I can go out there and get those 10 runs. That is why I am putting in the effort, so the team has that belief. It is not about me going out and scoring 50 or 60 runs, but if in the end there are four or five balls left and I can hit even one shot, it will be very useful for the team.”

He has represented India in 42 T20Is, picking up 61 wickets. Additionally, he has made a solitary ODI appearance, where he claimed one wicket.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More