Jasprit Bumrah vs Lasith Malinga - comparing their stats after 70 T20Is

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been picked in the 15-man squad for the 2025 Asia Cup. The eight-nation tournament, which will be played in the UAE from September 9 to September 28, will mark the fast bowler's comeback to the T20I side. He has not played any match in the format for India since the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa in Barbados.

Bumrah had a sensational 2024 T20 World Cup campaign. In eight matches, he claimed 15 wickets at an exceptional average of 8.26, an economy rate of 4.17 and a strike rate of 11.8. In fact, he was named Player of the Tournament as Team India lifted the T20 World Cup for the second time.

Bumrah has so far featured in 70 T20Is. Ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup, we compare his stats with that of Sri Lankan legend and his former Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate Lasith Malinga at the same stage.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Lasith Malinga - Who has more wickets and a better average after 70 T20Is?

In 70 T20Is, Bumrah has claimed 89 wickets at an average of 17.74. Of his 89 scalps, 17 have come against Australia in 14 matches at an average of 23.76. He has also picked up 12 scalps in 10 matches against New Zealand at an average of 19.33 and nine wickets in 12 matches against Sri Lanka, averaging 24.66. Further, in five T20Is against England, he has nine wickets, averaging 9.11.

After 70 T20Is, Malinga had 94 wickets to his name at an average of 19.51. Of his T20I scalps after 70 matches, 16 came in 11 matches against Pakistan at an average of 19.18 and 13 scalps in seven games against England, averaging 14.84. He has also picked up 13 wickets in 12 matches against New Zealand at an average of 22.69 and 10 scalps in nine T20Is against Australia, averaging 25.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Lasith Malinga - Who has a better economy rate after 70 T20Is?

In 70 T20Is, Bumrah has an economy rate of 6.27. The Indian right-arm pacer has an economy rate of 8 in 14 matches against Australia and 5.34 in five matches against England. Further, the 31-year-old has an economy of 6.10 in 10 games against New Zealand, 5.42 in four matches against Pakistan and 7.41 in three matches against South Africa.

After 70 T20Is, Malinga had an economy rate of 7.34. The Sri Lankan legend had an economy rate of 7.81 in nine matches against Australia and 7.14 in seven T20Is against England. Further, he had an economy rate of 8.25 in seven games against India, 6.96 in 12 matches against New Zealand, 7.28 in 11 games against Pakistan and 8.07 in four matches against South Africa.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Lasith Malinga - Who has more four-fers after 70 T20Is?

While he has an exceptional overall record in T20Is, Bumrah is yet to claim a four-wicket haul in the format for the Men in Blue. His best of 3-7 was registered against Afghanistan in Barbados in the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Indian fast bowler also claimed 3-16 against Australia in Visakhapatnam in February 2019 and 3-14 against Pakistan in New York in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Player Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Jasprit Bumrah 89 17.74 6.27 3-7 0 0 Lasith Malinga 94 19.51 7.34 5-31 1 1

(Jasprit Bumrah vs Lasith Malinga - Bowling stats comparison after 70 T20Is)

After 70 T20I matches, Malinga had one five-fer and one four-fer to his credit. His best of 5-31 at that stage was registered against England in Pallekele in October 2012. The former Sri Lanka captain also starred with 4-26 against UAE in Mirpur in the 2016 Asia Cup. Malinga also claimed 3-12 against New Zealand in Lauderhill May 2010 and 3-17 against Pakistan at Lord's in the 2009 T20 World Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Lasith Malinga - Who has a better record in winning causes after 70 T20Is?

Bumrah has been part of 52 matches that India have won. In winning causes, he has claimed 72 wickets at an average of 15.81 and an economy rate of 6.08, with a best of 3-7. In 13 matches that India have lost, he has claimed 13 wickets at an average of 25.30. The right-arm pacer has also claimed one wicket in two tied games and three scalps in three T20Is that ended in no result.

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Jasprit Bumrah 52 72 15.81 6.08 3-7 0 0 Lasith Malinga 40 62 14.98 6.75 5-31 1 1

(Bumrah vs Malinga - Bowling stats comparison in wins after 70 T20Is)

After 70 matches, Malinga had been part of 40 T20Is that Sri Lanka won. In winning causes, he claimed 62 wickets at an average of 14.98 and an economy rate of 6.75. His five-fer as well as four-fer resulted in wins. In 29 games that Lanka lost, he claimed 31 scalps at an average of 28.22 and an economy rate of 8.07. Malinga also picked up one wicket in one tied game.

