3 reasons why Rahul Dravid stepping down as head coach is a huge blow to Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have confirmed the departure of head coach Rahul Dravid ahead of IPL 2026. The franchise announced the development on Saturday, August 30, adding that although Dravid was offered a broader role within the setup, the 52-year-old chose not to continue.

Dravid took charge of the Royals ahead of the 2025 season, but the campaign turned out to be disappointing as the team finished ninth on the points table. With the 2026 edition approaching, the former India skipper has now concluded his stint as head coach.

The Royals shared the news in an official statement on X, writing:

“Rajasthan Royals today announced that head coach Rahul Dravid will conclude his tenure with the franchise ahead of IPL 2026. Rahul has been central to the Royals’ journey for many years. His leadership has influenced a generation of players, instilled strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise.”

“As part of the franchise structural review Rahul had been offered a broader position at the franchise, but has chosen not to take this. The Rajasthan Royals, its players, and millions of fans worldwide extend heartfelt thanks to Rahul for his remarkable service to the franchise," they added.

As Rahul Dravid steps away from the Royals’ setup, we look at three key reasons why his departure as head coach is a huge setback for the franchise.

#1 Rahul Dravid’s lasting impact on the Royals’ young stars

Rahul Dravid’s association with Rajasthan Royals began in 2011 when he joined the franchise as a player. He went on to lead the side in the 2012 and 2013 seasons, playing an important role in the development of players such as Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson.

Following his playing stint, Dravid took on the role of team director and mentor in 2014 and 2015, continuing to guide the squad during that period. He later moved into national duties, coaching India’s Under-19 and India A sides before eventually becoming head coach of the senior men’s team.

Dravid returned to the Royals ahead of the 2025 season, this time as head coach. Across his various roles with the franchise, whether as captain, mentor or coach, he has been closely linked with the growth of the team’s young core. His departure now represents a significant setback for a side that has relied heavily on his leadership and experience.

#2 Dravid’s exit leaves RR vulnerable after poor season

Taking charge as head coach ahead of the 2025 season, Rahul Dravid faced big decisions with the mega auction looming. The franchise chose to retain skipper Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, and Sandeep Sharma, but surprised many by releasing senior stars Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

At the auction, RR roped in the likes of Jofra Archer, Nitish Rana, and Wanindu Hasaranga. Despite these signings, their campaign fell flat. Injuries to Sanju Samson, who missed five matches, meant Riyan Parag had to lead as stand-in captain, but things never clicked for the inaugural IPL champions.

The Royals eventually finished ninth on the table with just eight points. With a squad built largely around youngsters such as Parag (23), Jaiswal (23), Jurel (24), and the teenage talent Vaibhav Suryavanshi (14), Dravid’s mentorship was crucial.

His exit now leaves the Royals’ young core without their most trusted guide at a time when they need him the most, heading into IPL 2026 after a dismal 2025 season.

#3 Signs of bigger problems within RR

On August 30, Rajasthan Royals announced that Rahul Dravid has stepped down as head coach ahead of IPL 2026. The Royals, however, had already been in the spotlight even before this announcement.

In early August, reports indicated that skipper Sanju Samson had informed the management of his desire to leave, a decision believed to have been made soon after the conclusion of the 2025 season. Since then, he has been linked with potential moves to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Adding to the uncertainty, a report from Cricbuzz indicated that the RR management was divided over leadership plans. One faction was in favour of Riyan Parag, who captained the side in a few games last season, while another backed Yashasvi Jaiswal as the long-term leader. A third group wanted Samson to continue at the helm.

With all such rumours circulating in recent weeks, Rahul Dravid concluding his tenure with RR comes as a huge blow to the former IPL champions.

