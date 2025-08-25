“I want to give 2000% for Rajasthan Royals” - Dhruv Jurel breaks silence on getting captaincy in IPL 2026

India and Rajasthan Royals (RR) wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has broken his silence on rumors linking him to the captaincy for IPL 2026. In recent weeks, reports have suggested that Royals skipper Sanju Samson requested the franchise to release him, a move believed to have been made following the conclusion of IPL 2025, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Since then, speculation has grown over who will take over as RR’s new captain, with Jurel emerging as one of the candidates. The 24-year-old recently appeared in an interview on the Breaking Sports with Vivek Sethia YouTube channel, where he was asked about the captaincy rumors. Jurel said:

“What I would say is that whatever role I get from Rajasthan Royals doesn’t matter, because they gave me an opportunity when I especially needed it, when I had to show my talent on a big platform. I would say Rajasthan Royals changed my life. They gave me the chance to showcase my ability. So it doesn’t matter whether I get the captaincy or not. From my side, I want to give 2000% for Rajasthan Royals.”

Since making his debut in the 2023 season, Dhruv Jurel has played 42 matches, scoring 680 runs in 35 innings at an average of 28.33 and a strike rate of 153.84, including four half-centuries.

“Will do whatever it takes” - Dhruv Jurel vows commitment to winning IPL with RR

In the same interaction, Dhruv Jurel emphasized that his primary goal, shared by teammates like Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson, is to win the IPL for Rajasthan Royals. He said:

“I want to win the championship. Me, Riyan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju bhai, all of us feel the same way and we have the potential to do it. So our thought process always revolves around how we can win the championship. Whoever becomes captain, our goal is the same, we want to win the championship. And for that, we will do whatever it takes.”

The Royals had a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign, finishing ninth on the points table with only eight points.

