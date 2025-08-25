“I didn’t feel it was right to tell Siraj to stop” - Dhruv Jurel opens up on fierce altercation in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

India wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has reflected on the missed run-out opportunity during the final day of the Oval Test against England in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which concluded in early August. Defending 374, India had reduced England to 357/9, leaving the hosts 17 runs away from victory with just one wicket in hand.

Ad

On the final delivery of the 84th over, with England at 363/9 and Gus Atkinson on strike, Mohammed Siraj bowled a full wide delivery. The English pair of Atkinson and Chris Woakes completed a bye run as Jurel missed a run-out chance, leaving Siraj visibly frustrated.

Dhruv Jurel recently appeared in an interview on the Breaking Sports with Vivek Sethia YouTube channel, where he shed light on the incident, saying:

“So everything was happening very quickly, and the bowling was going well. Then I took my stance because the conditions were overcast, and the ball was swinging. I couldn’t take a chance that even one run might be missed. I felt that I had taken my stance, and right on my right side in the slip was Shubman. Then he told me, “Yaar, he’s going to bowl a wide yorker,” and by the time he had started his run-up, I didn’t feel it was right to tell Siraj to stop because everything was going really well. All the momentum was on our side. So that happened.”

Ad

Trending

“But when it was missed, I felt it should have been a run-out. The ball didn’t grip properly in my hand, so it didn’t happen well. Then I thought, “God, just let us win the match.” That was the thing. It was a very good opportunity, but it was missed. Still, I believed that Siraj was bowling tremendously. The feeling was that we were going to win the match, and exactly that happened,” he added.

Ad

The missed run-out didn’t cost India the game, as they went on to win the Test by six runs and level the five-match series 2-2.

“You feel confident when a coach talks to you like that” - Dhruv Jurel’s massive praise for Gautam Gambhir

In the same interaction, Dhruv Jurel hailed head coach Gautam Gambhir for the confidence he brings to the team and the strong backing he provides his players. He said:

Ad

“If you are around him, you always feel motivated. You feel pumped up. The kind of energy and aura he has, like I said, when he comes into the huddle and speaks, everyone gets pumped up. It feels really good. He makes you feel like, “We are going in, we are the best, and we are the ones who will win.” That’s the kind of feeling he gives.”

Ad

“And personally, he always comes to me and says, “You can talk to me anytime, you can call me anytime, and I will always back you. Just keep your head down and work hard. I will always stand behind you.” That feels really good. You feel confident when a coach of the Indian team talks to you like that,” he added.

Dhruv Jurel is currently captaining the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Premier League 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news