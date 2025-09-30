Gautam Gambhir reaches Ahmedabad with Asia Cup hero ahead of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir arrived in Ahmedabad along with Asia Cup 2025 star Kuldeep Yadav ahead of the first Test against the West Indies. India will host the West Indies for a two-Test series with the first match beginning on October 2 in Ahmedabad.Gautam Gambhir and Kuldeep Yadav were spotted exiting the Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday, September 30. They were seen in India's Test travel kit, a white jersey with the BCCI logo, and black tracks. The two were surrounded by concerned officials and police staff.Watch the video of the same posted by ANI on X below -Kuldeep Yadav was among the key performers for India in their successful Asia Cup 2025 triumph. He was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament. The wrist-spinner bagged 17 scalps at an average of 9.29 and an economy rate of 6.27 with two four-wicket hauls.In the final against Pakistan, he bowled a scintillating spell. He returned figures of 4/30, including three wickets in a single over. Kuldeep has been named in the squad for the West Indies Tests. He will aim to carry forward his stellar form if he gets an opportunity to play in the series.Gautam Gambhir eyes second Test series win as head coachGautam Gambhir has had a brilliant run as India's head coach in white-ball cricket. The Asia Cup 2025 triumph was his second major achievement after having won the 2025 Champions Trophy earlier this year.However, he has had a hard time as a head coach in Test cricket. The team won a two-match series against Bangladesh at home in his maiden assignment. However, India suffered a 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand at home. They lost the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 Down Under.The away series against England brought some relief for Gambhir as India managed to draw 2-2. The upcoming home series against the West Indies would present the perfect opportunity for Gautam Gambhir to secure his second series win as head coach in the format.They will start favorites to win the two-match series. So far under Gambhir, India have won five Tests, lost eight, and drawn two games.