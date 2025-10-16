Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma engage in intense discussion ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs [Watch]

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and veteran batter Rohit Sharma were seen having a lengthy discussion ahead of the first ODI against Australia. The opening batter is set for a return to international captain for the first time since the 2025 Champions Trophy campaign, and also for the first time since losing the ODI captaincy to Shubman Gill. Rohit Sharma was among the first batch of players to land in Australia from Delhi after Team India's Test series win over the West Indies. Not featuring in any competitive cricket since the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), the batter spent considerable time in the nets to prepare for the Men in Yellow. Ahead of the Australian tour, the former skipper worked closely with Abhishek Nayar in Mumbai to prepare for his international return. The Indian team engaged in their first practice session upon arrival on Thursday, October 16, where Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma spent some time together while involved in conversation amid the nets. Have a look at the interaction right here (via RevSportz). Rohit Sharma was also spotted batting alongside Virat Kohli during the net session as the veteran duo prepare for their international comeback after seven months. &quot;Hopefully, those two guys will have a successful tour&quot; - Gautam Gambhir on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs The build-up to the tour witnessed intense speculation regarding the futures of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The selectors included the pair for the tour, but their status, as far as their long-term involvement and the 2027 ODI World Cup remain clear, especially after the Hitman was displaced as captain. &quot;Look, 50-over World Cup is still two-and-a-half years away, and I think it is very important to stay in the present. That is very important. Obviously, they are quality players, they are coming back, their experience is going to be a handful in Australia as well. Hopefully, those two guys will have a successful tour, and more importantly, as a team, we will have a successful series,&quot; Gambhir said after India's seven-wicket win over West Indies in the second Test (via ESPN Cricinfo). Team India will feature in three ODIs and five T20Is in Australia, before a hectic home season leading-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup.