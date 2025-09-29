Gautam Gambhir's fiery reaction goes viral after Tilak Varma's six off Haris Rauf in 20th over of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final [Watch]

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir let out a fiery reaction after Tilak Varma's decisive six in the 20th over of the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28. The former Indian opener beat the table up multiple times in excitement after Haris Rauf copped a six.With 10 needed off the final six deliveries, Tilak collected a couple to bring the equation down to eight runs off five balls. The left-handed batter hammered a six off Rauf's length ball over the leg side, with the finishing line for the Men in Blue appearing well within sight. One of the cameras immediately showed Gambhir, who could not control his excitement.Watch the video below:Rinku Singh faced his first ball of the tournament and hit the winning runs, striking a boundary over mid-on to send the Indian camp into jubilation. It is Team India's ninth Asia Cup title. Tilak Varma (69* off 53) was declared the Player of the Match.&quot;The way Dube batted under pressure was helpful and important for the country&quot; - Tilak VarmaTilak Varma was outstanding on the night. (Credits: Getty)While Tilak rated his unbeaten 69 as one of the most special knocks of his career, the southpaw also acknowledged the contributions of Sanju Samson (24) and Shivam Dube (33). After collecting his Player of the Match award at the post-game presentation, he said (as quoted by Cricbuzz):&quot;It was pressure. They were bowling well. They were mixing the pace up. I was breathing and trying to stay calm. Fantastic knock from Samson. The way Dube batted under pressure was helpful and important for the country.&quot; &quot;We have prepared for every position. You should be flexible. I was prepared to bat at any position. I was backing my game. When the wickets are on the slower side, I have talked to Gauti sir and have worked hard. One of the most special knocks of my life. This is for all the Indians,&quot; he added.Abhishek Sharma clinched the Player of the Tournament award.