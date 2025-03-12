Gautam Gambhir visits Gurudwara in Delhi after returning from 2025 Champions Trophy win [Watch]

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir visited a Gurudwara in Delhi after returning home following a victorious 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. The Rohit Sharma-led side beat New Zealand in the final of the prestigious ICC tournament on Sunday (March 9) in Dubai.

Ad

India had last won the Champions Trophy in 2013 under MS Dhoni's leadership. They were also joint winners with Sri Lanka in 2002 after the final, across two days, was washed out. India dominated the 2025 Champions Trophy with an undefeated run en route to their third title win.

An Instagram page shared a video to give a glimpse of Gautam Gambhir's activities in India after the conclusion of the recent ICC tournament in Dubai. In it, Gambhir could be seen offering his prayers in a Gurudwara in Delhi.

Ad

Trending

You can watch the video below:

Ad

Gautam Gambhir was under pressure after India suffered a 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand in a home Test series and then in the BGT series in Australia. However, a triumphant Champions Trophy campaign will now ease things for him and his support staff.

"What undue advantage?"- Gautam Gambhir's strong reply to critics about India playing all matches in Dubai during 2025 Champions Trophy

Several critics, over the past few weeks, claimed India had undue advantage of playing all their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai. Gautam Gambhir gave a stern reply to them during a press conference after the semifinal by pointing out a few facts from Team India's perspective. He said (via ESPN Cricinfo):

Ad

"There's a lot of debate about the undue advantage and all that. What undue advantage? We haven't practised here even for one day. We're practising at the ICC Academy. And the conditions there and here are 180 degrees different. Some people are just perpetual cribbers, man. They've got to grow up. So, I feel that there was nothing like we had any undue advantage."

Ad

He continued:

"See, first of all, this is as neutral a venue for us as it is for any other team. We have not played here. I don't remember when last we played here. And in fact, we didn't plan anything like that. The plan was that if you pick two frontline spinners in the 15-man squad, then even if we played in Pakistan or anywhere, we would have picked two frontline spinners because this was a competition in the subcontinent."

Ad

Do you agree with Gambhir's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news