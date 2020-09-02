The general public want someone who thinks like me to be Pakistan's chief selector: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has stated that ardent followers of the game in Pakistan want a change in the Pakistan cricketing administration. Akhtar opined that people want someone like him to be Pakistan's chief selector because a change in mindset is desperately required.

Shoaib Akhtar is also of the opinion that for the team to function smoothly, the chief selector and the head coach must work together in harmony and also make bold decisions.

“Nobody has approached me for the role of chief selector. Be it me or any other person, the important thing as chief selector is the change in mindset — which we desperately need. That person and the head coach need to be on the same page for the betterment of the team,” Shoaib Akhtar told Cricket Pakistan.

“But I do know that the general public wants someone who thinks like me in charge of selecting players. A person who is straightforward and demands performances from the cricketers,” he added.

Shoaib Akhtar revealed the main reason for Pakistan's loss in the Test series

Shoaib Akhtar feels the failures of the Pakistan batting order was the main reason for their loss in the Test series.

Pakistan lost the Test series 1-0 to England, and the damage was done in the first Test itself. Pakistan set a target of 277 for England to chase down in the fourth innings and the hosts were in a spot of bother at 117-5. But Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes took the game away from Pakistan and helped England chase down the target with 3 wickets in hand.

While many believed that the Pakistan bowlers were disappointing as they were not able to pick up wickets in the final innings, Shoaib Akhtar opined that it was the failures of the batsmen in the second innings of the first Test that cost Pakistan the Test as well as the series. Akthar states there was communication gap between the coaches and the players due to which Pakistan couldn't capitalize on the crucial moments of the game.

“Pakistan lost the Test series by losing just one session, which was their batting in the second innings of the first Test,” he said. “The presence of a defensive mindset, which has been there for the past 15 years, is hurting the side,” Shoaib Akhtar said.

“It was always going to be a difficult tour especially bearing in mind the bio-secure bubble. But having said that, the transfer of knowledge from the experienced coaching staff to the players was not visible. We have good players but they need aggression, especially the bowlers,” he added.

Pakistan however, were able to draw the T20 series 1-1 and end the tour on a high by beating England by 5 runs in the final T20I.