"Getting a hundred is quite special" - Dinesh Karthik heaps praise on Arjun Tendulkar for his sensational Ranji debut

Veteran Indian keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik lauded Arjun Tendulkar following the latter's century on his first-class debut. The Tamil Nadu cricketer felt the youngster did exceptionally well with the bat, given his recognition mainly with the ball.

The 23-year-old, who joined Goa for the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season, emulated his father Sachin by scoring a ton on his first-class debut. The left-handed batter made a pristine 120 off 207 deliveries against Rajasthan, an innings laced with 16 fours and two sixes, as Goa finished Day 2 at 493-8.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik opined that the southpaw has proved his skills with the bat as scoring a hundred is special. The 37-year-old observed that the youngster's gamble of moving to a different state has paid off handsomely.

"I have seen Arjun quite a bit you know. He is more of a left arm medium pacer who can bat a bit, but he definitely had credentials with the bat. You could see that he can hit a ball, but getting a hundred I think is quite special. Kudos to him, many more to team, we generally don't associate Arjun Tendulkar with the bat but it is good knowing that he has worked hard on his batting."

"I have seen him in England when he used to practice with the younger boys there, he had the potential to obviously do well. Credit to him, moving states, taking that big gamble and then taking in the opportunity with both hands."

The left-arm pacer parted ways with the Mumbai cricket team due to lack of game time, having played only two T20s in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in January 2021. Tendulkar played for Goa in the 2022-23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season and took 10 wickets in seven games.

Mumbai Indians snapped up Arjun Tendulkar in the IPL 2021 player auction

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old became the final buy during the IPL 2021 auction as the Mumbai Indians signed him up for a base price of ₹20 lakhs. However, he missed that season due to injury and re-joined them ahead of the 2022 edition for ₹30 lakhs. Nevertheless, he was benched throughout the tournament.

The youngster will hope that his maiden century in the Ranji Trophy can get him an IPL game in 2023.

