"Getting an opportunity to play in the Big Bash now and entertaining the fans is something that I'm looking forward to again" - Kieron Pollard confident of making an impact in BBL

Former West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard has underlined his eagerness to be a part of the Big Bash League (BBL) again. The right-handed batter also remained unfazed by his recent form and feels every cricketer goes through it.

Pollard, who first played in Australia's T20 franchise competition in the 2012-13 season, was last seen in BBL during the 2017-18 campaign. The big-hitting all-rounder has featured for the Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Renegades, and South Australian Redbacks in the Australian tournament.

The retired West Indian, who is likely to be nominated as a platinum player for the KFC BBL 12 Draft on August 28, said he is looking forward to entertaining the fans again.

He remains confident of being in good nick for the competition. The veteran said, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"Getting an opportunity to play in the Big Bash now and entertaining the fans is something that I'm looking forward to again. When I get within a team, it's just a matter of fitting into their practice sessions and doing what is needed. I have a routine that I go through no matter if I'm playing international cricket or just playing leagues around the world to ensure that my body is in a good track."

The 35-year old, who struggled for the Mumbai Indians this year, announced his retirement from international cricket in April 2022. He reasoned that he wanted to make room for younger players in the national side as the logic behind his decision to retire.

"I've played cricket for a long period of time, I know what I can do" - Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard playing for the London Spirit at the Hundred. (Credits: Getty)

When asked whether his form impacts his confidence levels, the Trinidadian said every cricketer goes through such phases.

He said:

"These things happen, sometimes you lose form, you lose confidence at times and over a couple of games it doesn't work out. That gives the media the opportunity to dig out that stats and go 'you know, his strike rate is low, he can do this, and he can't do that anymore, he's finished, there's a new kid on the block' and all these things."

Pollard revealed he remains unfazed by such talks.

"But I'm never fazed by those things, everybody goes through that. I've played cricket for a long period of time, I know what I can do."

Pollard's duration of availability for the BBL window is yet to be confirmed. He is unlikely to play the whole season. The all-rounder has confirmed signing up with the UAE's International League T20 competition, which is due to start in January 2023.

