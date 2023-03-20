GG vs UPW Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai weather report for WPL 2023 Match 17

An uninterrupted game awaits fans when Gujarat Giants (GG) play against UP Warriorz (UPW) in the 17th game of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday, March 20.

UPW have had a mixed campaign so far in the competition. They still have a shot at topping the table as well as stand the chance of getting eliminated. However, if they win here, they will seal a playoff berth, thus eliminating the two bottom-placed sides.

Allysa Healy and Co. will aim for nothing less than a victory here. After a blistering start to the campaign, the Aussie wicketkeeper-batter failed to get going in the last couple of games. She will look to lead the team from the front with a crucial knock. The think tank will also want significant contributions from the likes of Sophie Ecclestone and Grace Harris, among others, in this crucial encounter against GG.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, need to win their remaining two games and look at other results to finish in the top three. They will look forward to some swashbuckling knocks from Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt and Ashleigh Gardener to keep their ship sailing in WPL 2023.

Mumbai Weather - Brabourne Stadium weather report on March 20 - No rain predicted

A full 40 overs of action is on the cards during the 17th WPL 2023 game between UPW and GG. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all during the game despite Mumbai witnessing seasonal rains.

The temperature will hover around 29 degrees Celsius, however, the real feel will be a degree or two higher than the original temperature.

UPW vs GG Squads

Gujarat Giants: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Sneh Rana (c), Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari, Mansi Joshi, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Monica Patel, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, and Parunika Sisodia.

UP Warriorz: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav, Shweta Sehrawat, and Soppadhandi Yashasri.

