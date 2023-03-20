GG vs UPW: Who won yesterday's match in WPL 2023?

UP Warriorz (UPW) beat Gujarat Giants (GG) by three wickets in yesterday’s (March 20) Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 game at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

With the win, UPW became the third team to qualify for the playoffs, joining Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Gujarat and Royal Challengers Bangalore, meanwhile, have been knocked out of the race.

Batting first after winning the toss, Gujarat put up 178-6, with Dayalan Hemalatha and Ashleigh Gardner smashing half-centuries. However, Grace Harris (72 off 41) and Tahlia McGrath (57 off 38) starred with the bat for UP to confirm their team’s place in the playoffs.

Gujarat got off to an impressive start with the bat, as the opening pair added 41 in quick time before Anjali Sarvani bowled Laura Wolvaardt (17). Rajeshwari Gayakwad had Sophia Dunkley (23) caught at short third man and also dismissed Harleen Deol (four) with a smart piece of bowling to reduce the batting side to 50-3.

Hemalatha (57 off 33) and Gardner (60 off 39) featured in a fourth-wicket stand of 93 to lift GG. Both batters struck six fours and three sixes apiece. The excellent stand ended when Hemalatha holed out to long-on, trying to take on Parshavi Chopra. The young leggie also foxed Gardner with a flighted delivery and had her stumped.

Harris, McGrath star in another chase for UP Warriorz

Chasing 179, UP got off to a forgettable start, losing three wickets for 39 runs inside five overs. Captain Alyssa Healy (12) was caught at deep square leg, trying to take on Monica Patel.

Kiran Navgire (four) then top-edged a pull off Kim Garth to midwicket. Devika Vaidya (seven) was stumped off Tanuja Kanwar when she charged down the track but missed the ball completely.

Not for the first time, Harris and McGrath starred in another chase for UP. The in-form duo added 78 for the fourth wicket to lay the foundation for the team’s win. McGrath struck 11 fours before holing out in the deep while trying to take on Gardner.

Harris displayed tremendous form again, smacking seven fours and four sixes - two off the maximums coming in one over from Deol. The UPW batter’s excellent knock ended when she was caught at long-on off Garth.

Sophie Ecclestone (19* off 13) confirmed UP’s playoffs berth by guiding Sneh Rana through the vacant fine leg region for four in the last over.

GG vs UPW: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's WPL 2023 Match?

Hemalatha and Gardner scored impressive fifties for Gujarat, while Garth claimed 2-29.

For UPW, Gayakwad and Chopra picked up two wickets apiece. Harris top-scored in the chase with a terrific 72, while McGrath contributed a crucial 57. Harris, though, was named the Player of the Match for her fine performance in the chase.

