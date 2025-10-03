"Ghar chordh deta hoon" - Suryakumar Yadav's hilarious quip to paps post Asia Cup 2025 triumph [Watch]

India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav made a hilarious remark after being papped in Bandra, Mumbai, on Thursday, October 2. The 35-year-old last featured in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, September 28, where he led India to victory over Pakistan.Chasing 147, the Men in Blue sealed a five-wicket win with two balls to spare, clinching their ninth Asia Cup crown, the most by any team in the tournament’s history.On Thursday, the Mumbai batter was seen posing for pictures with fans. As he sat in his car, the star cricketer came up with a witty line, saying:“Koi nazdeek rehta toh ghar chordh deta hoon.” [If someone lived close by, I’d give them a ride home].Watch the video here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, India went unbeaten throughout their Asia Cup 2025 campaign, winning all seven matches. However, Suryakumar had a limited impact, scoring just 72 runs in six innings at an average of 18.00 and a strike rate of 101.40, with a top score of an unbeaten 47 against Pakistan.“Let me down” - Former cricketer on Suryakumar Yadav’s performance in the Asia Cup 2025Suryakumar Yadav endured a disappointing individual campaign in the Asia Cup 2025. The right-handed batter has struggled throughout 2025, scoring just 100 runs in 11 innings at an average of 11.11 and a strike rate of 105.26. Following the Asia Cup, former cricketer Kris Srikkanth expressed his concern over Suryakumar’s form, saying [via his YouTube channel]:&quot;Suryakumar Yadav let me down. His scores are like a pin code these days. Both batting lineups had several pin codes with Pakistan being much worse of course. But yes, Surya's form is very concerning, along with Shubman Gill.&quot;Suryakumar has played 90 T20Is for India, scoring 2,670 runs at an average of 37.08 and a strike rate of 164.20, including 21 fifties and four centuries.