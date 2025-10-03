  • home icon
  "Ghar chordh deta hoon" - Suryakumar Yadav's hilarious quip to paps post Asia Cup 2025 triumph [Watch]

"Ghar chordh deta hoon" - Suryakumar Yadav's hilarious quip to paps post Asia Cup 2025 triumph [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Oct 03, 2025 10:13 IST
Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty
India won the Asia Cup 2025 under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav (Source: Getty)

India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav made a hilarious remark after being papped in Bandra, Mumbai, on Thursday, October 2. The 35-year-old last featured in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, September 28, where he led India to victory over Pakistan.

Chasing 147, the Men in Blue sealed a five-wicket win with two balls to spare, clinching their ninth Asia Cup crown, the most by any team in the tournament’s history.

On Thursday, the Mumbai batter was seen posing for pictures with fans. As he sat in his car, the star cricketer came up with a witty line, saying:

“Koi nazdeek rehta toh ghar chordh deta hoon.” [If someone lived close by, I’d give them a ride home].
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, India went unbeaten throughout their Asia Cup 2025 campaign, winning all seven matches. However, Suryakumar had a limited impact, scoring just 72 runs in six innings at an average of 18.00 and a strike rate of 101.40, with a top score of an unbeaten 47 against Pakistan.

“Let me down” - Former cricketer on Suryakumar Yadav’s performance in the Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav endured a disappointing individual campaign in the Asia Cup 2025. The right-handed batter has struggled throughout 2025, scoring just 100 runs in 11 innings at an average of 11.11 and a strike rate of 105.26. Following the Asia Cup, former cricketer Kris Srikkanth expressed his concern over Suryakumar’s form, saying [via his YouTube channel]:

"Suryakumar Yadav let me down. His scores are like a pin code these days. Both batting lineups had several pin codes with Pakistan being much worse of course. But yes, Surya's form is very concerning, along with Shubman Gill."

Suryakumar has played 90 T20Is for India, scoring 2,670 runs at an average of 37.08 and a strike rate of 164.20, including 21 fifties and four centuries.

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

