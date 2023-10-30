Ghazi Amanullah Khan One Day 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Band-e-Amir vs Speen Ghar match (Updated) ft. Bahir Shah and Ibrahim

Band-e-Amir Region took on Speen Ghar Region in the second match of the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament 2023 on Monday, October 30, at the Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium. Speen Ghar Region won the toss and elected to bowl here.

Band-e-Amir Region were bundled out for just 37 runs in 21 overs. This was the 15th-lowest total in List A cricket and the lowest in Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament. None of the batters managed to make a double-digit score. Speen Ghar Region bowled a total of 10 extras, including nine wides.

Mohammad Ibrahim gave an exceptional bowling performance. He picked up seven wickets for 22 runs in 10 overs, including two maiden overs. Wafadar Momand took two, while Aftab Alam picked one wicket.

Speen Ghar Region didn’t have a great start either and lost five wickets for just 34 runs. Bahir Shah, the skipper, made 16 runs off 26 deliveries and was the highest scorer. Bilal Sami picked three, while Karim Janat picked two wickets for Band-e-Amir Region.

Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament 2023 Most Runs List

Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament 2023 Most Runs List

Shahidullah made 38 runs off 63 deliveries in the first match of the season, which makes him the leading run-scorer in the tournament.

Imran Mir of Amo Region made 27 runs at a strike rate of 60 in the first game against Mis Ainak Region. He is second on this list.

Asghar Atal scored 23 runs off just 18 deliveries in the opening game of the season. He is the third-highest run-scorer so far.

Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament 2023 Most Wickets List

Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament 2023 Most Wickets List

Mohammad Ibrahim bowled a historical spell of seven wickets for 22 runs in this game. He has become the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

Zia-ur-Rehman was the most successful bowler in the opening game. He picked up three wickets for 11 runs in just seven overs. He is in second place on this list.

Bilal Sami was the best performer for Ban-E-Amir Region in this match. He took three wickets for 26 runs and is now the third-highest wicket-taker.