Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Band-e-Amir Region vs Speen Ghar Region, Match 2

On Oct. 30, Band-e-Amir Region took on Speen Ghar Region in the second game of the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament 2023.

Speen Ghar Region won the toss and elected to bowl first. They were bundled out for just 37 and lost by five wickets. Speen Ghar Region has moved to first place with the win. They have two points and a net run rate of +2.715.

Amir Region, meanwhile, won their opener against Mis Ainak Region. They have a net run rate of +2.080 and are in second place.

Mis Ainak Region and Ban-e-Amir Region are in the next two places in the points table. They have a net run rate of -2.080 and -2.715, respectively. Boost Region are yet to play a game this season and are in last place.

Mohammad Ibrahim leads Speen Ghar to victory

In the second game of the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament 2023, Speen Ghar Region won the toss and opted to bowl against the Band-e-Amir Region but managed only 37 in 21 overs.

It's the 15th lowest in List A cricket and the lowest in the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One-Day tournament. None of the Band-e-Amir batters reached double-digit scores, with extras contributing 10, including nine wide deliveries.

The standout performer of the game was Mohammad Ibrahim, who delivered an exceptional bowling performance. He took seven wickets for 22 runs in 10 overs, including two maiden overs.

In response, Speen Ghar Region faced early difficulties and lost five wickets for 34. However, their captain Bahir Shah,was the highest scorer with 16 off 26, which took the team home.

Bilal Sami and Karim Janat contributed to the batting woes of Speen Ghar Region by picking three and two wickets, respectively. Mohammad Ibrahim's brilliant performance, though, earned him the Player of the Match award, and he'a now the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.