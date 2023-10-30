Cricket
Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Mis Ainak Region vs Amo Region, Match 1

By Sportz Connect
Modified Oct 30, 2023 00:06 IST
Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament 2023 Points Table
Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament 2023 Points Table

Mis Ainak Region and Amo Region faced each other in the opening game of the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One-Day Tournament 2023 on Sunday. The action unfolded at the Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, Mis Ainak Region were bundled out for a paltry total of just 102 in 25.3 overs. Asghar Atal (23) and skipper Shahidullah (38) were the only batters to get to double figures. In what was a sorry scorecard, their innings could never get going.

They were reduced to 3/34 after seven overs and failed to recover from there on, losing wickets in heaps.

Mohammad Saleem, Zohaib, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, and Abdul Wasi all picked up a couple of wickets each for Amo Region. The run-chase, however, was not as comfortable as one would have expected it to be.

They lost wickets at regular intervals and were in some trouble at 2/31 early on. Amo Region were further reduced to 7/89 as it looked like the game could go down the wire.

However, they eventually managed to get over the line with three wickets and 150 balls to spare. Imran top-scored with 27 runs while Allah Noor (18) and Abdul Wasi (13*), played crucial knocks for the side.

Zia-ur-Rehman picked up three scalps for the Amo Region. Naveed Zadran, Samiullah, and Zahir Khan picked up a wicket apiece as well. Their bowlers fought well but did not have enough runs to play with in the end.

With that, let us take a look at the points table after the first match of the tournament.

Amor Region sit on top after a three-wicket win against Mis Ainak Region

Following their three-wicket win in the opening fixture of the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One-Day Tournament 2023, Amor Region top the table.

With one win from as many games, they have pocketed two points. They also have a healthy net run rate (NRR) of 2.080 at the moment.

Mis Ainak Region are in the second position after this defeat. Their net run rate (NRR) is also poor, reading -2.080.

However, they will have chances to redeem themselves as it is only the first game of the tournament.

A total of five teams are a part of the tournament, the other three being Band-Region, Boost, and Speen Ghar. They currently occupy the third, fourth, and fifth spots, respectively.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
