Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Mis Ainak Region vs Amo Region, Match 1

Mis Ainak Region and Amo Region faced each other in the opening game of the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One-Day Tournament 2023 on Sunday. The action unfolded at the Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, Mis Ainak Region were bundled out for a paltry total of just 102 in 25.3 overs. Asghar Atal (23) and skipper Shahidullah (38) were the only batters to get to double figures. In what was a sorry scorecard, their innings could never get going.

They were reduced to 3/34 after seven overs and failed to recover from there on, losing wickets in heaps.

Mohammad Saleem, Zohaib, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, and Abdul Wasi all picked up a couple of wickets each for Amo Region. The run-chase, however, was not as comfortable as one would have expected it to be.

They lost wickets at regular intervals and were in some trouble at 2/31 early on. Amo Region were further reduced to 7/89 as it looked like the game could go down the wire.

However, they eventually managed to get over the line with three wickets and 150 balls to spare. Imran top-scored with 27 runs while Allah Noor (18) and Abdul Wasi (13*), played crucial knocks for the side.

Zia-ur-Rehman picked up three scalps for the Amo Region. Naveed Zadran, Samiullah, and Zahir Khan picked up a wicket apiece as well. Their bowlers fought well but did not have enough runs to play with in the end.

With that, let us take a look at the points table after the first match of the tournament.

Amor Region sit on top after a three-wicket win against Mis Ainak Region

Following their three-wicket win in the opening fixture of the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One-Day Tournament 2023, Amor Region top the table.

With one win from as many games, they have pocketed two points. They also have a healthy net run rate (NRR) of 2.080 at the moment.

Mis Ainak Region are in the second position after this defeat. Their net run rate (NRR) is also poor, reading -2.080.

However, they will have chances to redeem themselves as it is only the first game of the tournament.

A total of five teams are a part of the tournament, the other three being Band-Region, Boost, and Speen Ghar. They currently occupy the third, fourth, and fifth spots, respectively.