"Gill, Rohit, and Kohli are not only our engine room but also biggest match-winners"- Ravichandran Ashwin on India's top 3 ahead of Asia Cup

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes India shouldn't tinker at all with their top three of Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli in the upcoming Asia Cup.

There has been a lot of talk about whether Kohli should bat at No.4, given Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are just coming back from injuries. However, Ashwin feels the top three are massive for India's chances in the ODI format and it should remain settled and consistent.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Ravichandran Ashwin had to say about India's top order:

"Many ex-players including Ravi Bhai (Shastri) have said that Virat Kohli, if needed, should be made ready for No.4. But Rohit has rubbished these talks and has locked in Kohli at No.3. Gill, Rohit, and Kohli are not only our engine room but also biggest match-winners in this format."

Ravichandran Ashwin on Ishan Kishan as a backup

Ravichandran Ashwin tried to make sense of Ishan Kishan's selection as a backup opener to Rohit and Gill. The southpaw has been impressive in whatever chances he has got at the top of the order. His ability to keep wickets gives the team the much-needed backup in multiple departments, according to Ashwin.

"When it comes to openers, Gill and Rohit are locked. In case one of them isn't available, you have the backup opener/wicketkeeper in Ishan Kishan. He has fielded well too and has scored a double hundred as well. So the opener/wicketkeeper backup gives the team that combination and balance."

With so many options, Indian selectors are dealing with a problem of plenty at the moment. However, as per the veteran off-spinner, the need of the hour is sticking to established formulas rather than tinkering around.

India's Asia Cup 2023 squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).