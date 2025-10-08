“Gill wasn’t exactly scoring truckload of runs” - Former India opener backs out-of-form batter ahead of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Former India opening batter and selector Devang Gandhi urged the team management to be patient with Sai Sudharsan amid rising pressure for a definite resolution regarding the No.3 spot. The left-handed batter is facing serious heat after his indifferent start to the role in the batting order, scoring 147 runs in four Tests at an average of 21.00.

Featuring in his first-ever home Test recently against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the youngster was trapped LBW for seven runs off 19 deliveries. With batters like Abhimanyu Easwaran and Devdutt Padikkal on the sidelines, along with claims for Dhruv Jurel to play as a pure batter courtesy of his assured performances, Sai Sudharsan is in desperate need of a statement knock for some breathing room.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had assured that the team management would be willing to give Sai Sudharsan a long rope to help him acclimatise to the new role in the long run for the team.

Devang Gandhi cited the Tamil Nadu batter's predecessor in the No.3 role, Shubman Gill, as an example of why the team should not make a hasty decision.

“No. 3 is a difficult slot and look at the shoes that he is trying to fill (Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara). It’s not easy and from what I have seen of him, Sai looks very assured at the crease. There is probably a bit of an issue with his head position while playing the ball, but that can be easily worked on,” Gandhi told the Times of India.

"Even in Australia, he wasn’t exactly scoring truckloads of runs, but the selectors backed him and see where he is now. If they feel Sai is the right fit at No. 3, he should be given a long rope,” he added.

Shubman Gill was slotted at No.3 following Yashasvi Jaiswal's debut in the 2023 tour of the West Indies. In the role, he played 30 innings and scored 1019 runs at an average of 37.74. His final assignment before switching to No.4, was during the infamous 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series, where he scored just 93 runs in three Tests at an average of 18.60, and was also dropped from the playing XI for the Boxing Day Test.

India to face West Indies in the second Test of the series from October 10 onwards

Team India claimed a series lead after their thumping win over the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs to begin their home season on a high. The Shubman Gill-led side will face the Men in Maroon in the second and final match of the series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium from Friday, October 10 onwards.

The contest could prove to be a massive turning point in Sai Sudharsan's bid to be the long-term No.3 for India in red-ball cricket.

