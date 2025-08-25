"Give him boxing gloves to wear" - Sachin Tendulkar's scathing remark on former umpire's dubious decisions

  • home icon
By Shankar
Published Aug 25, 2025 20:12 IST
The Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: Getty
Sachin Tendulkar at Wimbledon - Source: Getty

Former India captain and batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar gave a scathing reply when he was asked to comment on former international umpire Steve Bucknor. The 52-year-old suggested giving the Jamaican boxing gloves so that he couldn't give him out on the field.

During his career, Tendulkar was at the receiving end of several dubious umpire decisions from Bucknor. The 200-Test veteran said in reply to a user's question in an AMA session on Reddit on Monday, August 25:

"When I am batting give him boxing gloves to wear (so he can't raise his finger) 😜"

Bucknor had infamously given Tendulkar out for an lbw call at the Gabba in Brisbane in 2003. The batter had offered no shot to a Jason Gillespie delivery that had bounced off the surface. While most felt it was going above the stumps, Bucknor raised his finger, much to the surprise of everyone watching, including Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar reacts to Joe Root crossing the 13000-run mark in Test cricket

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar also reacted to England batting mainstay Joe Root crossing the 13000-run mark in Test cricket. He said that watching Root bat in his Test debut at Nagpur confirmed that he was watching a future England captain.

"To have gone past 13000 runs is a remarkable achievement and he’s still going strong. When I saw him for the first time in Nagpur in 2012 during his debut Test - I told my teammates that they were watching the future captain of England. What impressed me most was the way he was able to assess the wicket and how he rotated the strike. I knew at that very moment that he would be a big player," Tendulkar said on Monday.

Joe Root led England in 64 Tests between 2017 and 2022. The team won 27 matches in his captaincy, the most for any England skipper in their Test history.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

